Fares Ibrahim lifts two gold medals at Asian Weightlifting Championships 

Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim claimed two gold medals and one silver medal in the men’s 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain on Saturday.

Competing in the men’s 102km category, Ibrahim lifted 171 in the snatch lifts and 215 in clean and jerk lifts for a total of 386.

The Tokyo Olympic champion first struggled to lift his initial snatches, which led him to secure a silver medal.

Ibrahim later redeemed himself to bag the gold medal ahead of Iran’s Dehdar Reza in the clean and jerk round.

Reza lifted a total weight of 372kgs with 170kgs at the snatch and 202 at the clean and jerk match.

The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Sharofiddin Amriddinov, who finished slighted under with 368kgs, 172kgs at the snatch, and 196 at the clean and jerk.

Twenty-eight countries participated in the event, with several countries opting out to prepare for December’s International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Colombia, which will be the first qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Qatar’s Ibrahim rewrote history last year when he won gold and silver medals at the 2021 World Weighting Championships.

The strong-armed 24-year-old outshined 432 weightlifters in the competition as he hopes to make his accomplishment count toward the Paris Olympics.

“I’m really happy of this achievement and hope to gain more experience that could help me to set better records in the upcoming championships, particularly 2024 Paris Olympics,” Ibrahim said.

In Tokyo 2020, Fares became the first Qatari to win a gold medal in the Olympics with a record-breaking combined lift of 402 kg.