Fans came for Real Madrid, Intercontinental Cup was a bonus

Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinicius were on the scoresheet as Real Madrid won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in front of a Lusail crowd that came for their show.

More than two hours ahead of the kick-off, Amir Nouara was ready in front of his designated gate of the Lusail Stadium, away from the normal matchday clamour.

Nouara had travelled more than six thousand kilometres from Algeria to watch his favourite side play — a dream come true for the 25-year-old. Watching the trio of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo has made him show up early to the stadium and take a moment of calm to swallow it all.

The night would later end on a perfect note for him and an overwhelmingly Real Madrid-supporting crowd of more than 65,000 as the European Champions recorded a 3-0 win over Pachuca with all three of the star-studded forwards on the scoresheet.

“I have been a Real Madrid supporter all my life and I could not have missed this chance to watch them play live,” he said, draped in a Bisht, which has become synonymous with Lusail ever since Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022 wearing the cloak that is often reserved for special royal occasions across the Arab world.

“I’m wearing it because of the World Cup, nothing more,” Nouara said when asked if he is wearing it because he is a Messi supporter. “Cristiano Ronaldo made me love Real Madrid, so he is always my favourite.”

Amir Nouara in his Bisht ahead of the match. (Sudesh/ Doha News)

Resemblances to the epic finale of 2022, which saw Argentina beat France in penalties, would not just end there. It was Mbappe’s hattrick that had resurrected the French hopes twice that night and he picked up right where he left in Lusail.

The French forward converted Vinicius’ ball to hand Los Blancos the lead and it was the Brazilian’s trickery that had made the goal possible.

Largely neutralised until that point by a resolute Pachuca defence, the newly crowned The Best FIFA Player drew the opposition goalkeeper out with some glitzy footwork, before putting on a plate for his strike partner to score in the 37th minute.

It was an end to the Mexican side’s resilience that had seen them thwart the likes of Brazil’s Botafogo and Egypt’s Al Ahly at Stadium 974 last week, despite playing against the crowd.

“They were more clinical but we also had our chances. We were not clinical enough in the box and if you are like that against Real Madrid, they’ll finish the job quickly,” Pachuca head coach Guillermo Almada later admitted, adding he was still proud of the young squad.

It did not take long for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to dominate and double the lead after the break. Rodrygo pulled out another moment of slick footwork outside the box to beat his markers and finish eight minutes into the second half.

💬 @RodrygoGoes: "Estoy muy contento por otro título y otro gol en una final con esta camiseta".#WorldCham9ions pic.twitter.com/fvfKUIBCuc — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 18, 2024

The cheers only got louder as most who had made their way had seen what they came for. Vinicius’ goal would now take things to perfection for the Madridistas.

And so it happened. The Brazilian scored in the 83rd minute to complete a man-of-the-match performance, converting a penalty awarded by VAR for a foul on Lucas Vazquez.

“It is not just any title we won today,” Vinicius said after claiming the player of the tournament. “It is a very nice and important week for me, for all the players who have done everything for me and help me every day to do great things. Hopefully, we can go on like this for a long time. As a team, we only continue what history demands from us: win many titles.”

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has now become the club’s most decorated manager with 15 trophies and said he believes the win could re-spark Real Madrid’s shaky start to the season.

“This gives us the confidence and motivation to try and resolve the season from here on,” Ancelotti said after the match.

“I will be honest, to win titles is easier with Real Madrid than others, because it has wonderful players and fans.”

For fans like Amir, who came to see his stars perform in Lusail got what they wanted and the turnaround would complete the fairytale.