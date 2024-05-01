ExxonMobil names new president and GM in Qatar

ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies.

ExxonMobil has appointed Taher Hamid as president and general manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, it announced this week.

Hamid replaces Dominic Genetti, who will now serve as the Senior Vice President for the Carbon Capture and Storage business in ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

Before his appointment, Hamid was the President of ExxonMobil Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his appointment, Hamid said he looks forward to working in the Gulf State as it will be a “new and exciting challenge.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new and exciting challenge in Qatar,” said Hamid.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic and vibrant country and be part of its unique work environment and community. I look forward to continuing our partnership with QatarEnergy and to making meaningful contributions to our shared activities through our joint commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability,” the Yemeni-born administrator added.

Sharing decades of experience, Hamid began his career with Exxon in 1996 as a geologist in Houston, Texas.

He has held various technical, supervisory, and managerial positions in Exploration, Development, Production, and Upstream Ventures.

Exxon Mobil Corporation affiliates have had a relationship with Qatar since 1935.

Mobil Oil Co. of Qatar was registered in 1955, but the company didn’t boom until the 1980s.

In 2010, Qatar celebrated a significant production capacity milestone of 77 million tonnes of LNG MTA, becoming one of the world’s largest LNG producers.

The Barzan Gas project marked a new chapter for the company.

It began a domestic gas partnership between Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil, which aims to supply 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

According to Senior Vice President Peter Clarke, ExxonMobil has invested almost US$30 billion in Qatar’s gas projects since the 1990s.

Clarke revealed in an interview last year with Qatari daily Asharq that the investments enabled the construction of 12 of Qatar’s 14 gas facilities.

“We have also invested in 27 LNG vessels to transport Qatari gas… we also have important ventures with Qatar in the US, mainly Golden Pass Terminal,” Clarke said.