Expo Doha represents opportunity to learn from other nations’ experiences, Kuwaiti official says

The Commissioner General of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture, Samira Al-Kandari, hosted a special tour of the pavilion on Friday, which boasts the slogan, ‘Towards Sustainability‘ as its guiding theme.

The tour featured the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Ambassador Badr Bin Omar Al Dafaa, the Commissioner General of Expo 2023 Doha; Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions Dimitri Kerkentzes; Mr. Khalid Badr Al Mutairi, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar, and several other notable figures.

The attendees explored the pavilion, where they were introduced to Kuwait’s initiatives in environmental awareness and sustainability.

Al-Kandari emphasised that Expo Doha offers an invaluable opportunity to learn from the experiences of countries in combating desertification, and the efforts of those who are concerned with the environment and agriculture.

Furthermore, it provides insights into the latest technological advancements and expertise in this field, all of which contribute to addressing desertification and achieving the desired sustainability.

Al-Kandari highlighted the diligent efforts put into finalising Kuwait Pavilion to ensure a prominent and impactful participation, effectively showcasing Kuwait’s contributions to horticulture and the fight against desertification. She stressed that the design of the pavilion was carefully thought out to exemplify Kuwait’s environmental initiatives and dedication.

The pavilion comprises two distinct buildings representing both historical and contemporary Kuwaiti symbols. It offers interactive activities for children, designated spaces for meetings and conferences, and a tranquil central corridor reminiscent of the peaceful atmosphere of Al Ahmadi Oasis.

It also showcases several ongoing projects in Kuwait, including specialised workshops in collaboration with both governmental and private organisations, as well as the active involvement of Kuwaiti individuals passionate about the Expo’s theme.

Al-Kandari emphasised the Kuwait Environment Public Authority’s commitment to raising awareness of environmental issues.

She stressed that this aspect is no less important than any other, as it conveys accurate messages based on scientific facts to the public, especially to young people and future generations.

The pavilion achieves this by organising events that promote the idea of sustainability and the dissemination of environmental awareness, in line with its guiding slogan, “Towards Sustainability.”