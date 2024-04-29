Experience refined power: The 2024 Ford Explorer Limited at an exclusive offer

Whether you’re commuting, carpooling, or adventuring, the Explorer Limited meets the need with assurance and style.

The 2024 Ford Explorer has everything that reflects commitment, versatility, and capability – all designed to adapt to various lifestyles and needs.

The car is what modern SUVs aspire to be, blending power, luxury, and technology. The Limited trim, positioned towards the higher end of the Explorer lineup, distinguishes itself with a sophisticated interior and advanced features.

Under the hood, the 2024 Explorer Limited houses a potent 2.3L EcoBoost engine. With 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, this powertrain is responsive and efficient, catering to those who desire a smooth ride with ample passing power on highways.

The Explorer Limited comes equipped with Ford’s Co-Pilot360™, a suite of driver-assist technologies that includes features like adaptive cruise control, which not only increases safety but also reduces the strain of long drives. Additionally, the interior boasts a SYNC® 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, ensuring connectivity and entertainment on the go.

Comfort is paramount in the Limited trim with leather seating surfaces that complement the heated and ventilated front seats. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with active noise cancellation for a peaceful ride, and the tri-zone automatic temperature control ensures all passengers are at ease, regardless of the journey’s length.

Aesthetically, the car is also a standout with its signature LED lighting and a hands-free, foot-activated liftgate that adds convenience. With seating for up to seven passengers, the vehicle is as spacious as it is comfortable, with a versatile layout that accommodates both passengers and cargo.

The value proposition of Explorer Limited is significantly enhanced by the current offer from Al Mana Motors Company, which brings the price down to 169,000 QAR from 199,000 QAR.

This special price includes a 5-year or 100,000km warranty and roadside assistance, ensuring that your investment is protected over time.

This promotion is a chance for prospective buyers to own a piece of Ford’s legacy of durable and reliable vehicles, and with the offer valid until the end of April 2024, it presents a timely opportunity for individuals and families alike to upgrade to a vehicle that promises to enrich their driving experience for years to come. Visit the showroom for more information.