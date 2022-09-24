K-pop boyband sensation BTS release World Cup song

Several other music artists are expected to share their World Cup tracks in anticipation of the November kickoff.

World sensations South Korean boy band BTS released a World Cup remixed song on Friday, titled “Yet To Come” ahead of the football tournament.

As part of their Hyundai global campaign, “Goal Of The Century,” the song is a remix version of the group’s original hit track released earlier this year.

A music video teaser was released on Thursday, days before the release, on Hyundai’s official YouTube channel.

Fans quickly rushed to watch the one-minute preview generating over a million views in less than 24 hours.

The BTS song comes as prominent rapper Lil Baby announces he will be performing his 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack in Qatar.

Partnering with FIFA sponsors Budweiser, the song to be performed is titled “The World Is Yours To Take.”

A 15-second snippet of the song was released on the rapper’s socials before being debuted on Friday.

“They Really Got The Boy Performing At The World Cup,” the rapper tweeted before he dropped the song.

Several other music artists are expected to share their World Cup tracks in anticipation of the November kickoff.

Lebanese icon Nancy Ajram has also announced that she will be producing a song tied to the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

In July, Ajram revealed that she was preparing the song but stopped short of sharing any further details of her participation in the winter tournament.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) debuted as the first official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack in April.

The song featured African superstar Davido, American singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatar’s Aisha.

“Arhbo” was the second song to be released for the soundtrack and was a local production as it was directed by Qatar’s Mohamed Al Ibrahim.

There are less than 60 days to Qatar’s extravaganza.

2.45 million tickets have already been sold, and the final phase of tickets will be marketed on the 27th of September.