EX NIHILO opens first flagship store in Qatar

The brands brand new store design takes inspiration from Doha’s landscape details with a graphic reinterpretation of the Place Vendôme location.

With an established presence in one of the most prestigious department stores in Qatar and Middle East, EX NIHILO is opening its own physical store at very the heart of Place Vendôme Mall.

Born in Paris, France, EX NIHILO has been growing and expanding to the most prestigious and exclusive selling points around the world in more than 40 countries, since it was first founded in 2013.

For the first time in its history, EX NIHILO has successfully occurred three flagship openings in a row during 2021/2022, in Dubai, Los Angeles, Taipei and finally – Doha, respectively.

EX NIHILO DOHA

Bonjour Doha!

Through EX NIHILO’s lens, Doha is art, culture and architecture blend into ultimate luxury.

The brand’s ambition is to revisit this unique atmosphere, adding its Parisian and Avant-gardist roots to the heart of the capital. Already present in the most exclusive doors such as Galeries Lafayette and Blue Salon, EX NIHILO founders are proud to propose their personalised olfactory experience to the local community and beyond.

In a statement, the brand’s founders said, “Our passion to expand our olfactory adventure finally reached into the heart of modern oriental, city of Doha. We are so excited to share the most spectacular silages of EX NIHILO formulated by master perfumers with you. We hope you will enjoy this spectacular experience as much as we do. We’re looking forward to personally welcoming you very soon.”

The design takes inspiration from Doha’s landscape details with a graphic reinterpretation of the Place Vendôme location. Made exclusively for the Place Vendôme in Doha this collection gets mainly dressed with a vibrant teal green referring to the color of the sea surrounding Qatar.

Behind the design codes of EX NIHILO DOHA

Each EX NIHILO store is a unique destination place by essence, with a focus on comfort, experience and exclusivity.

The store conveys the “French Touch” with a scenography like a gallery and has the ambition to be a cultural hub for all fragrance lovers.

The design reflects the EX NIHILO codes by respecting the characteristics of their home in Paris, at the 352 rue Saint-Honoré originally designed by French star designer Christophe Pillet and an in-house team.

The creative challenge for DOHA was to integrate the codes of 352 Saint-Honoré into a futuristic Middle Eastern atmosphere: keeping the luxury of details and using local architectural details to sublimate its identity.

The usage of noble materials such as white marble, wood, and brass brings texture and adorn the space. The brand’s iconic Moucharabieh pattern, tribute to their logo, is oversized to make it even more contemporary.

It is all about providing the greatest sensorial discovery, playing with unexpected associations of materials. The brand claims that the notion of comfort was a huge factor to offer a quintessential experience to the clients. The space is spacious enough to attribute an elegant sofa made for consultation purposes and relax, whilst also being positioned to appreciate the boutique space and design.

VENDOMANIA

VENDOMANIA is a double ode to the Place Vendôme: the iconic Place in Paris, surrounding the EX NIHILO flagship store and the new emblematic luxury destination in Qatar.

Like an ornament that fascinates and obsesses, it was created by pushing the boundaries of luxury to its extreme. The result is a languishing creation, celebrating the most precious materials with a radically Parisian and contemporary twist.

Jordi Fernández assembled Praline and Saffron, to enhance the richness of a sumptuous Iris. They all melt into intoxicating Sandalwood and Patchouli. Its trail is as mesmerising as the most precious diamond.