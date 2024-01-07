EU’s foreign policy chief warns Israel Beirut strike risks pushing region to war

Three months into Israel’s renewed expansionist aggression in the region, the European Union and United States vie to stem Israel’s violence from worsening.



In the aftermath of an Israeli drone strike targeting a Hamas office in Beirut, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has warned of the dangers of Israel plummeting the region into war.



During a joint press conference on Saturday alongside Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the EU’s Josep Borrell said it was imperative to avoid regional escalations in the Middle East.



“It is absolutely necessary to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict”.



He further said that escalations in the region can be avoided through diplomatic efforts.



This comes as the United States and EU have initiated a joint diplomatic push to quell Israeli-induced tensions in the region.



Borrell, in tandem with the US’ Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, have begun their tour of the Middle East, the Guardian reports.



As part of Blinken’s five-day tour, he has already met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.



Meanwhile, in Amman, he met the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II as well as the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi.

The American diplomat will also be travelling to Israel, the Occupied West Bank, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the State of Qatar.

According to the US State Department, Blinken’s trip will be to “underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives, […] securing the release of all remaining hostages [and] and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza”.



Despite this, according to the latest figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 1.9 million Palestinians in the besieged Strip have already been plunged into internal displacement.

Blinken will also endeavour to “stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions” – including in Lebanon, the US State Department added.

In what has been dubbed by Anera as “Lebanon’s unofficial war,” renewed Israeli aggression has seen scores of people in the south of the Levantine country experience internal displacement.

According to a situation report published by the International Organization for Migration on Friday, since October 7, Israeli aggression at the border with Lebanon has resulted in at least 76,018 becoming internally displaced.

Reports also emerged in October from Amnesty International of Israel escalating an already dire situation by illegally deploying white phosphorus into southern Lebanon.

Israel’s war without borders burgeoned on Tuesday with the assassination of the former deputy chief of Hamas’s politburo, Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

This triggered the general secretary of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, to declare that his movement was unafraid of engaging in war with Israel.

“We are not afraid of war. We don’t fear it. We are not hesitant,” he said, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Reaffirming his stance of de-escalation, Borrell added on Saturday that “nobody will win from a regional conflict”.

Thrust into the throes of Israel’s demolitionist expansion, Lebanon has suffered at least 164 fatalities from Israeli shelling since October 7.