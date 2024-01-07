Blinken meets Jordan’s king during Mideast tour in bid to stop Gaza war from spreading

Blinken has called on regional nations, including Turkey, to contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction, governance, and security.

Blinken met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman during his fourth trip to the region in three months.

The visit forms a part of Blinken’s most recent Middle East diplomatic push, which aims to defuse the heightened tensions in the region following Israel’s relentless war on Gaza which has claimed the lives of more than 22,000 Palestinians since 7 October.

His agenda emphasised the urgency of modifying Israel’s military strategy to minimise civilian casualties and increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Blinken also highlighted the critical need for comprehensive post-war plans for Gaza, which has been severely battered by relentless Israeli air strikes and ground attacks.

The meeting in Jordan followed a day of crucial discussions with Turkish and Greek leaders in Istanbul and Crete.

Blinken’s dialogue with Jordan’s monarch and foreign minister focused on gaining support for U.S. initiatives aimed at calming the fears that the three-month-old war could spiral into a larger regional crisis.

The discussions also concentrated on increasing aid deliveries to Gaza and planning for the eventual cessation of hostilities.

Jordan, along with other Arab nations, has expressed strong condemnation of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

During his dialogue with President Erdogan, Blinken underscored the imperative of containing the “conflict”, securing the release of hostages, bolstering humanitarian efforts, and minimising civilian casualties.

Reflecting on the meetings in Turkey, Blinken said: “In Turkey, we focused extensively on what Turkey can do, using its influence, to help prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading.”

He acknowledged Turkey’s potential role in Gaza after the Israeli offensive ends with regard to governance, security, rebuilding, and peace efforts.

The backdrop of this visit is marked by Erdogan’s vehement criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and his previous decision to forgo a meeting with Blinken in November, protesting the US’s firm support of Israel.

Saturday’s discussions also involved Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who emphasised the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a return to the two-state solution framework.

Last month, Israel’s ambassador to the UK told Sky News that Israel would not accept a two-state solution when the war in Gaza ends.

The US-Turkey relationship has been strained beyond the Gaza issue, with disagreements spanning NATO policies and other foreign affairs matters.

Notably, Ankara’s frustration over the delayed US approval of a $20bn F-16 fighter jet deal contrasts with Washington’s anticipation of Turkey ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership.

Blinken and Fidan also discussed the NATO membership ratification process, with US officials expressing optimism about Turkey’s impending approval following the Turkish parliament’s support.

Blinken met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete, with Greece awaiting U.S. Congress’s nod for F-35 fighter jet sales.

After his Amman visit, Blinken’s tour will extend to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Israel, and the West Bank.

After meeting with the Turkish president, Blinken emphasised the need for Middle Eastern countries to leverage their influence to contain the Gaza war and avert further violence.

This statement follows the recent exchange of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with the latter responding to Israel’s assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut.