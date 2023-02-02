EU appoints new ‘anti-Muslim hatred’ chief following rising Islamophobia

The latest developments comes amid a series of Islamophobic incidents across Europe that has seen far-right leaders desecrate the Quran.

The European Commission has appointed Marion Lalisse as its new coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred on Wednesday amid an alarming rise of attacks on Islam in the region.

“I welcome Ms Lalisse, as the new Coordinator on combating Anti-Muslim hatred, whose work will ensure responses to hatred, as well as structural and individual discrimination against Muslims,” Helena Dalli, the European Commissioner for Equality, said.

Honoured to be appointed today as the new EU Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination @EU_Justice @EU_Commission 🇪🇺. An important topic that requires our joint efforts and commitment.#UnionOfEquality https://t.co/daJ0gHzFBu — Marion Lalisse ماريون لاليس (@MarionLalisse) February 1, 2023

According to the European governing body, Lalisse will join member states along with civil society and academics in a bid to “strengthen policy responses” in anti-Muslim hatred.

“We must fight anti-Muslim hatred in all areas of life including education, employment and social policy. We must also gather data about, monitor and tackle all instances of anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination,” Dalli added.

Lalisse had extensive experience in the EU, having previously served as the bloc’s deputy ambassador to Yemen. She also previously worked with numerous civil society organisations inside the EU and in the Muslim world.

The latest developments comes amid a series of Islamophobic incidents across Europe that has seen far-right leaders desecrate the Quran.

Far-right dual Danish-Swedish leader Rasmus Paludan first lit a copy of the holy book on fire in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on 20 January.

Protected by Swedish police, Rasmus’s alleged “protest” came at a sensitive time for both nations as Sweden sought Turkey’s support to join NATO. Turkey’s NATO membership grants it power to block applications for other states seeking to join the military alliance.

Just days later, Dutch far-right leader, Edwin Wagensveld tore and stomped on pages of the Quran near parliament in The Hague in The Netherlands.

Then on Friday, Rasmus, also protected by Danish authorities, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque as well as the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen shortly after packed-out weekly prayers.

The provocative incidents have been met with fury across the Muslim world.

Condemning Danish authorities last week, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the attacks reveal “abhorrent double standards” and warned of the dangers that such campaigns hold.

On Wednesday, Qatar renewed its condemnation of the burning and tearing of the Quran in Sweden, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.

Addressing the press in a weekly briefing, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, director of media and communication department at Qatar’s foreign ministry, said such double standards “are unacceptable”.