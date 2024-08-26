Estithmar Holding QPSC issues QAR 500 million Sukuk, marking Qatar’s first corporate Sukuk in Qatari Riyal

The debut marks a significant milestone for Estithmar Holding QSPC, demonstrating its ability to diversify funding sources to support its long-term strategic growth plans and objectives.

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding QPSC has announced its issuance of a QAR 500 million Sukuk, the first corporate Sukuk in Qatari Riyal on Monday.

The issuance is the first part of its QAR 3.4 billion Sukuk program, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market (ISM).

The debut marks a significant milestone for Estithmar Holding QSPC, demonstrating its ability to diversify funding sources to support its long-term strategic growth plans and objectives.

The Sukuk program is rated qaBBB (stable) on the Qatar National Scale by Capital Intelligence. Al Rayan Investment LLC, The First Investor QSCC and Lesha Bank LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers (JLMs) to the issuance.

Consisting of three years, Sukuk offers 8.75% coupons and has attracted significant interest from institutional governmental and non-governmental investors. The mix of investors includes banks, insurance companies and asset managers, while settlement is expected in five days.

The Group CEO of Estithmar Holding Mohamad Bin Badr Al-Sadah, said: “The issuance of the first corporate QAR-denominated Sukuk is a historic milestone for Estithmar Holding.”

“Being listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market, this issuance has garnered significant interest from a diverse mix of investors,” he added in a press release.

Strategic growth plan

The broad interest from investors is a testament to the confidence in the company’s strategic growth plan across all four of its key divisions in healthcare, services, ventures, and specialised contracting.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector in Estithmar Holding has witnessed a remarkable growth, with the progress of The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars Sinai, the opening of the Korean Medical Center KMC, which sustains commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to Qatar and the region and contributes to medical tourism, with regional expansion through operating two hospitals in Iraq, and the upcoming completion of the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in Algeria. Estithmar Holding currently owns and operates facilities with a total capacity of more than 2000 beds.

Services & Ventures

Meanwhile, the services sector, encompassing facilities management, catering, and resource supply, continues to grow both in Qatar and abroad. The ventures sector is poised for significant success with major projects such as the Rosewood Resort in the Maldives and Rixos in Baghdad, both of which are expected to open in the near future, in addition to the continuous development of the company’s current touristic ventures in Qatar; Al Maha Island, Katara Hills, Maysan Doha and others.

Contracting

The specialised contracting sector within the company is also witnessing significant growth, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a remarkable increase in the company’s market share through important strategic projects in the Kingdom.

The success of the Sukuk Program is a culmination of the company’s broader growth strategy, which aims to achieve an ever-growing investment value for its shareholders and ensure Estithmar Holding’s leadership across all its operating sectors.