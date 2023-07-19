Erdogan gifts Qatar’s amir Turkey’s first locally-made electric car

In December 2019, Turkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, or TOGG, unveiled the country’s first electric vehicle prototype. By 2030, it plans to produce one million vehicles in five different models.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Qatar’s amir with the first electric car manufactured on Turkish soil as a gift during his visit to the Gulf state on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader unveiled the EV car, Togg, at Lusail Palace near the capital where he met with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Footage that emerged online showed the moments in which the amir was gifted the car before the two leaders then drove around the palace to test drive the vehicle.

The Togg, a representation of Turkey’s pursuit of technological sovereignty in the automotive industry, has been under construction for several years.

Erdogan landed in the Qatari capital on Tuesday as part of a diplomatic tour of three Gulf states, of which Qatar was the second port of call.

The meeting saw the two leader discuss Turkey-Qatar bilateral relations as well as strategies to amplify collaboration in a multitude of sectors, with the economy taking precedence.

The Turkish President began his Gulf tour on Monday, starting with Saudi Arabia, where he also presented a Togg vehicle to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His diplomatic trip will end in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, rounding off a string of engagements meant to nurture stronger relations with crucial Gulf partners.

In sync with global trends, Turkey is intensifying its investment efforts in the sectors of next-generation, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The aim is not only to enhance the nation’s export capacity but also to fulfill the growing domestic demand, Turkish Minister Kacir clarified.

In a significant step towards these goals, Turkey plans to produce one million units of its first domestic electric car brand, Togg, by 2032. The ambitious plan signifies Turkey’s dedication to join the leading ranks in the electric vehicle industry.

The company Togg has already taken the first steps in this journey, having launched its inaugural model, the T10X, for the domestic market. According to plans announced, Togg aims to deliver 20,000 units of electric cars before the end of the current year.

Buyers of the 160 kW (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive can choose between a range of 314 kilometres (195 miles) or 523 kilometres (325 miles) with two different battery options.

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, which will go on sale on October 29, can do it in 4.8 seconds.

The second version, which has 320 kW (435 horsepower), also has all-wheel drive.

At fast-charging stations, the TOGG T10X’s batteries can be recharged to up to 80% capacity from 20% in less than 28 minutes.