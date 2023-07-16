Turkey-Qatar pledge joint investment for $60 million chip production project

In December 2019, Turkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, or TOGG, unveiled the country’s first electric vehicle prototype. By 2030, it plans to produce one million vehicles in five different models.

Turkey and Qatar have united to launch semiconductor production, according to the Turkish Industry and Technology Minister, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The investment, as per Turkey’s industry and technology minister minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir’s statement at a press conference in Ankara, is projected to be valued in the millions.

“Qatar decided to move its investment for producing 65-nanometer chips to Türkiye. It is projected to be worth over $60 million,” Mehmet Fatih Kacır told media.

Minister Kacir pointed to Turkey’s industrial strategy, expressing the country’s objective to invite more global investors to fund substantial investments in the burgeoning semiconductor industry.

In sync with global trends, Turkey is intensifying its investment efforts in the sectors of next-generation, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The aim is not only to enhance the nation’s export capacity but also to fulfill the growing domestic demand, Minister Kacir clarified.

In a significant step towards these goals, Turkey plans to produce one million units of its first domestic electric car brand, Togg, by 2032. The ambitious plan signifies Turkey’s dedication to join the leading ranks in the electric vehicle industry.

The company Togg has already taken the first steps in this journey, having launched its inaugural model, the T10X, for the domestic market. According to plans announced, Togg aims to deliver 20,000 units of electric cars before the end of the current year.

Buyers of the 160 kW (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive can choose between a range of 314 kilometres (195 miles) or 523 kilometres (325 miles) with two different battery options.

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, which will go on sale on October 29, can do it in 4.8 seconds.

The second version, which has 320 kW (435 horsepower), also has all-wheel drive.

At fast-charging stations, the TOGG T10X’s batteries can be recharged to up to 80% capacity from 20% in less than 28 minutes.