Since his acquisition of Twitter in October, Elon Musk has implemented major changes to both the company and its platform.

Elon Musk has announced a major rebrand of Twitter, vowing to remove all association to birds.

The Twitter chief and SpaceX founder in a tweet said “soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

The billionaire owner of the social media platform said that if a suitable “X” logo is submitted that night, it will be implemented globally the following day. “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk shared an image of a flickering “X” and later confirmed in a Twitter Spaces audio chat that the Twitter logo would indeed change, expressing the belief that this modification should have been made much earlier.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for a staggering $44 billion in October, the company has undergone significant changes, now including a change to its business name to X Corp, aligning with Musk’s ambition to develop a “super app” akin to China’s WeChat.

However, according to Twitter’s website, the social media platform said it values its blue bird logo, which it described as “our most recognisable asset, adding that “that’s why we’re so protective of it.”

In April, the bird emblem was temporarily substituted with the Shiba Inu dog, the symbol of Dogecoin, which played a significant role in boosting the meme coin’s market value.

When Musk announced this month that Twitter would impose restrictions on the number of tweets per day that different accounts can read, the company faced widespread criticism from users and marketing experts.

This limitation ultimately contributed to the rapid growth of Threads, a rival service owned by Meta, which garnered over 100 million sign-ups within five days of its launch, reports said.

Adding to its recent challenges, Twitter is now confronted with a lawsuit filed last week, alleging that the company owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk took over, the company has taken measures to reduce costs, resulting in layoffs of over half its workforce.

In a bid to significantly reduce costs, the company underwent a workforce reduction of approximately 75%, resulting in the departure of around 75% of its 7,500 employees. This downsizing sparked concerns regarding Twitter’s ability to sustain its platform and operations.