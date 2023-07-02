Elon Musk’s latest shake-up imposes ‘temporary limits’ for reading Twitter posts

Since his acquisition of Twitter in October, Elon Musk has implemented major changes to both the company and its platform.

Elon Musk has introduced yet another major update to Twitter, imposing a temporary restriction on the number of tweets users can access per day on the microblogging platform.

Ever since acquiring Twitter for a staggering $44 billion in October, the billionaire has been dedicated to overhauling every facet of the company, including technical functionalities and user guidelines.

Musk made the announcement on Saturday and followed up with a tweet a day later urging users to “step away from the phone”.

In an effort to gain more, the capitalist said verified users will be able to enjoy a daily limit of 10,000 posts, while unverified users will be restricted to 1,000 posts per day.

New unverified users will have a further limitation of 500 posts per day.

As part of recent changes, the social media platform also now mandates users to have an account and be logged in to access user profiles and tweets. Musk asserts that this requirement will help mitigate data from being “pillaged so much”.

For unregistered users seeking to view a Twitter profile, they will be presented with a prompt to either log in or create an account. Individuals attempting to access tweets without being logged in will encounter the message “something went wrong. Try reloading,” Doha News can confirm.

Musk claimed that these actions have been implemented to enhance user experience and broaden the platform’s revenue streams.

In an interview with the BBC in April, he expressed that Twitter is currently reaching a breakeven point and is expected to generate positive cash flow in the upcoming quarters as advertisers resume their activities.

Following his acquisition of Twitter in October, Musk has implemented major changes to both the company and its platform.

In a bid to significantly reduce costs, the company underwent a workforce reduction of approximately 75%, resulting in the departure of around 75% of its 7,500 employees. This downsizing sparked concerns regarding Twitter’s ability to sustain its platform and operations.

In April, the company initiated the gradual removal of the traditional blue check marks associated with verified accounts.

Currently, users have the option to obtain a check mark and achieve verified status by meeting specific eligibility criteria and subscribing to a monthly payment plan.

In May, Musk made an announcement regarding his earlier decision to resign as CEO of Twitter. Months earlier in December, the billionaire entrepreneur had vowed to step down from his position as soon as he found a successor “foolish enough to take the job.”

Linda Yaccarino, formerly the ad sales chief at NBCUniversal, was appointed as Musk’s replacement.

As for Musk himself, he expressed his intention to transition into the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer while continuing his responsibilities at Tesla and SpaceX.