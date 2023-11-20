Elon Musk scrambles to clean up antisemitism remarks, bans ‘from the river to the sea’

Earlier this month, Musk came under fire for agreeing with a post that claimed Jewish people were pushing “hatred against Whites”.

In a bid to distance himself from claims of antisemitism, tech billionaire Elon Musk has declared that the terms “decolonisation” and “from the river to the sea” were calls that “necessarily imply genocide”, issuing the warning that accounts will be suspended if they incorporated the phrase.

“As I said earlier this week, “decolonization,” “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” the X owner said before countless Pro-Palestine accounts stormed into his replies with the expression.

Western and Israeli critics called the Palestinian phrase antisemitic amid Israel’s relentless war on Gaza, despite it being voiced as a right of return for Palestinians and the liberation of their country from colonial powers.

There has been no note on how many accounts were suspended since Musk issued the policy change last week. Still, it’s clear that the platform’s policy came after he was accused of antisemitism following his endorsement of a controversial tweet about Jews earlier this month.

Facing a wave of fierce backlash from the White House and media advertisers, including Disney, IBM, and Apple, Musk has said: “This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.”

Affirming his intentions have been misunderstood, Musk expressed his aspirations for “humanity”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all,” Musk said.

The Western retaliation against the world’s richest person and owner of X ignited when Musk responded to a so-called antisemitic post on his platform “the actual truth”.

The comment originated from an X user’s post that claimed Jews “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them”.

“I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s**t now about Western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realisation that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the user added before stating, “You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

In response, Musk replied, “You have spoken the actual truth.”

Musk’s comment drew the attention of Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who wrote on X: “At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories. #NeverIsNow.”

Adding fire to the fuel, Musk took aim at the ADL, writing, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.”

This hasn’t been the first rift between Musk and the ADL, as previously, the tech wizard threatened to sue the institution for purportedly accusing both him and X of antisemitism.

Blaming the ADL for fueling the fleeing of advertisers from his social network, Musk may have now shot himself in the foot.

With the pullout of prominent companies like Apple and Disney on the platform, a string of several other organizations have followed in line to pull their ads from X.

The European Union, Lionsgate Entertainment, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Discovery all paused ads on the platform that desperately needed the revenue.

Stressing that ad revenues were the priority, Musk had dealt with a company cash flow that remained negative because of a nearly 50 percent drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load since his 2022 acquisition.