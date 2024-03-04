Eighth edition of Qatar’s DIMDEX begins

This year’s conference features the participation of 200 companies, nine international pavilions and multiple branches of the Qatari defence forces.



Under the patronage of Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday, the eighth edition of the coveted Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) began.



After Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, inaugurated the event, guests of honour were led on a tour of the booths at this year’s conference.



Oman’s Royal Navy of Oman vessel SADH, Pakistan’s Navy Submarine Khalid and Navy Ship Tabuk as well as the United Kingdom’s HMS Middleton are among the visiting warships docked at Hamad Port for the conference. This grants exhibitors, and visitors alike, the opportunity to explore the global developments in the world of warships.

While on dry land at the Qatar National Convention Centre, exhibit-goers can choose from a range of international participating pavilions showcasing their latest maritime defence wares. Including Pakistan, Turkey, France, Germany and the United States.



A further 200 companies are taking part as well as the Qatari Armed Forces, the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Qatari Emiri Air Forces, Qatari Amiri Air Defence Forces and, for the first time, the Qatari Emiri Land Forces.



Since its inception in 2008, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, the chairman of DIMDEX, remarked that the conference “continues to attract the most important and prominent international, and Qatari, defence organisations, further demonstrating its leading global position”.

Tackling disruptions to maritime trade routes

This year, the conference is taking place against the backdrop of recent challenges to maritime security as the Red Sea witnesses attacks and disruptions.



On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported that a UK-owned cargo ship, the Rubymar, had sunk in the Red Sea.

The vessel contained at least 41,000 tonnes of fertiliser and began leaking oil for several days after it came under attack from Yemen’s Houthis. The rebel group has targeted vessels linked to Israel, the UK and the US to pressure an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.

International maritime instability has sparked concerns about ecological damage as well as the toll on global trade.



At least 90% of the world’s international commerce is transported via sea – making a “crucial lifeline” for trade, according to DIMDEX.



As part of this year’s DIMDEX, with the theme being ‘Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond,’ the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) will be taking place on Tuesday to discuss the need for unified coordinated efforts to safeguard maritime interests and protect its ecology.



Keynote speakers at the talk will include Qatar’s Major General Rashid Al Naemi, the commander of the Strategic Studies Centre, who will be giving an opening address.



The commander of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Staff Major General (sea) Abdulla bin Hassan Al Sulait will also be delivering a welcome address.



Foreign officials set to speak at MENC include Italy’s General Claudio Graziano, the US’ Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff and Turkey’s Professor Merve Seren.