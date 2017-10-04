Eight things to do in Qatar this weekend (Oct. 4-7)

Norvil & Josephine

From a magic show to the reopening of the MIA Park Bazaar to an exhibition of German design and a pro-swimming competition, there’s lots going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Illusions and shadow dancing

Magic, illusions, acrobatics, singing and shadows will all feature in performances with variety act Norvil & Josephine and World of Shadows at the QNCC on Oct. 6 and 7.

Highlights of the Norbert & Josephine performance include a flying table scene and contortions. Then, dancers will tell stories through shadows as their bodies become animals, cars and castles, in World of Shadows.

Shows are from 6pm until 8pm at the Al Mayassa theater in QNCC. Tickets cost from QR99 for silver to QR499 for diamond seats and can be bought through Virgin, online or in-store. Children over 6 years old are welcome.

German art

To mark the Qatar-Germany 2017 Year of Culture, two major exhibitions showcasing modern German art and design opened this week at Al Riwaq gallery and at Doha Fire Station.

Al Riwaq, which is near the Museum of Islamic Art, is hosting the Driven by German Design show with more than 400 objects, some of which are on public display for the first time.

Design concepts and pieces will be on show, representing architecture, graphic design, product design, fashion, furniture and car design by more than 30 German designers from 1945 to present day.

Among the highlights will be iconic cars including the Porsche 911 Turbo, Volkswagen Golf and Käfer.

In addition, there will be workshops and education activities.

Meanwhile, at the Doha Fire Station, more than 100 works by 27 of Germany’s most significant contemporary artists will be on display in German Encounters: contemporary masterworks from the Deutsche Bank Collection.

The art, which will be on display in the region for the first time, includes pieces by Sigmar Polke and Gerhard Richter’s Capitalist Realism paintings.

Al Riwaq and the Doha Fire Station are open Saturday to Thursday, from 9am until 7pm, and Friday from 1:30pm until 7pm. Entry is free. German Designs runs until Jan. 14, 2018, while German Encounters is on until Jan. 20, 2018.

FINA swimming

Some of the world’s best swimmers will compete in the Qatar leg of the FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup on Oct. 4 and 5.

This year, 12 swimmers will be competing for Qatar, including Olympic competitor Nada Arakji.

They will be taking part alongside more than 150 athletes from around the world, including South African multi-Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos. The event is being held at Hamad Aquatic Center near Villaggio Mall.

Sessions run from 10am to noon, and then from 6pm to 9pm. Standard tickets for each session are QR10/child and QR20/adult, while VIP tickets are QR50/100 and can be bought online through Q-Tickets, here.

MIA Park bazaar

The popular bazaar at MIA Park returns for a new season this weekend, with even more talented people selling cooked and baked treats as well as handicrafts, artwork and more.

There will be a total of 250 stalls this year, 80 more than last year.

According to the MIA’s Facebook page, it opens on Friday, Oct. 6 from 2pm to 10pm, and Oct. 7 from noon to 8pm. Entry is free.

PAWS volunteer day

PAWS animal rescue shelter is hosting an orientation day to explain more to potential new volunteers about the work it does for stray and abandoned animals in Qatar.

The event, on Oct. 7, is open to all who are interested in giving some time to help furry friends in need.

The meet-up will be at 9am at Hyatt Plaza. Volunteers will then drive to the shelter, which is about 30 minutes away. Car pooling is possible. Pre-registration is required. To do this, and find out more, see here.

Classical concert

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform works from Austrian composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Anton Bruckner at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) on Thursday.

The concert will feature Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 in C major and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 in E flat major.

The show starts at 7:30pm. It is suitable for children 6 years and over. Tickets cost from QR125 to QR175 and can be bought online here.

Prize grab

Qatar’s largest confetti dome is opening at Doha Festival City, giving visitors the chance to nab one of 1,000 prizes such as toys, restaurant vouchers or movie tickets if they catch a winning piece of paper.

Customers need to show a receipt worth QR200 or more from a store in the mall to enter the dome, which stands more than 6m high.

The confetti dome is at the center court on the ground floor. It will be open from Oct. 5 to 14, daily from 3pm until 9pm. Children 5 years and over can enter.

Diversity festival

It’s that time of year again for Katara’s Cultural Diversity Festival, which will be held every Wednesday.

A Qatari folkloric group will open the event tonight at 7:30pm at the Amphitheatre, followed by a Palestinian folkloric show from 8:45pm to 9:30pm.

According to the Gulf Times, other countries that will be featured during the festivals include Lebanon, Algeria, Ethiopia, Togo, South Africa, China, South Korea, Pakistan, Iran, Chechnya, Turkey, Hungary, Germany, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, the UK, Mexico, and Brazil.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?