Eight new schools to open their doors for students in Qatar this academic year

Each school has around 30 classes and can accommodate over 786 students, including children with disabilities.

Eight new public schools will open their doors to the public by the end of this month, a senior education official has revealed, just days ahead of the 2022/2023 academic year.

Five of the newly built schools will start operating on August 21 for boys and girls in the preparatory and secondary stages, while the rest will open for registration soon. Each school has the capacity to accommodate 786 students this year, including 36 students with disabilities, who will be divided into six classes in each school.

The remaining 750 students will be spread out among 30 classrooms, the ministry of education’s Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency.

The next academic year marks the first time schools are kicking off with full attendance since the Covid-19 outbreak hit the Gulf nation two years ago.

Thanks to the decline in cases and the lifting of most health regulations, more than 225,118 students in 212 public schools and kindergartens, as well as more than 215,000 in 338 private schools and kindergartens are set to return to classes starting August 21.

All administrative and teaching staff returned to work on August 14 to ensure all necessary preparations are met in time to receive students and distribute school class schedules, books, and stationery on the first day back.

In the past two years, authorities have poured efforts into creating an educational plan that allowed students to conduct studies through a blend of distance e-learning and in-person attendance despite pressuring challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Better education, better future

Meanwhile, a top official has revealed a number of axes and initiatives to develop Qatar’s educational system over the next eight years and ensure the Qatar National Vision 2030 pillars are achieved.

Education Minister Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi noted the initiatives are focused on training and mentoring new teachers, emphasising the quality of student life by designing various development pathways for public schools, as well as developing mechanisms to support and follow up on schools’ performance.

Meanwhile, the axes centre around students, teachers, schools, and the ministry itself and plan out ways to create a safer and healthier environment for academic growth and development.

The new set of plans was announced during an event by the ministry, dubbed “A Flame of Learning” to commemorate the beginning of the new school year.