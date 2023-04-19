Eid Al Fitr 2023: Moon-sighting committee to meet in Qatar on Thursday

Despite other predictions in the country, the official decision remains to be declared by Awqaf in Qatar.

The moon-sighting committees in Qatar, Bahrain and Oman will sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening to determine whether Eid will be celebrated on Friday or Saturday.

The new moon’s appearance will signal the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of the Eid Al-Fitr festival.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar has asked all Muslims residing in the country to observe the crescent sighting of Shawwal on Thursday, which is the 29th of Ramadan based on the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Those who spot the crescent are urged by the committee to go to the Awqaf headquarters in Dafna and give their statement.

The committee will convene on Thursday right after Maghrib prayer.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

Meanwhile, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.

Eid Al-Fitr is an annual celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims families come together for a feast to celebrate the month-long fasting.

The Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on 19 April until 27 April.

The decision applies to ministries, government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions.

No official confirmation has been revealed for the date of the Muslim holiday, though calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House say 21 April may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by Awqaf in Qatar.