Zakat in Qatar: How much and where to donate?

Every Muslim is required to give zakat, the charitable act of donating a portion of one’s earnings to the underprivileged.

Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an essential act of worship for Muslims around the world.

As a mandatory form of almsgiving, zakat is an integral part of the Islamic faith, fostering social responsibility, economic equality, and spiritual growth.

With a wide array of reputable charities and organisations operating in the country, Qatar offers many options for those looking to distribute their zakat in a meaningful and impactful way, whether through supporting education, healthcare and disaster relief.

Types of Zakat

‘Zakat Al Mal’ and ‘Zakat Al Fitr’ are the two types of Zakat that must be offered though they are frequently misunderstood.

The term ‘Zakat Al Mal’ refers to the amount that must be donated to charity based on the kind and quantity of assets a person possesses. It must be paid once a year, at the end of the lunar cycle, to mark the end of one year of wealth ownership. Wealth in the form of money, gold, silver, stocks, goods that are useful for reselling, shares, or even livestock, is subject to Zakat Al Mal.

However, ‘Zakat Al Fitr’ is a food donation that is required to be made during the month of Ramadan, more specifically, before the Eid Al Fitr prayer. The most popular way to give this charity is in the form of rice. It is expected of those who have enough money to support themselves and their dependents.

How to calculate Zakat

It’s important to know what Nisab is, which is the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to do Zakat.

If Zakat is to be paid for wealth in the form of money that is in hand or at the bank, and the owned amount meets the defined Nisab, then the payable charity is 2.5% of the wealth owned.

The minimum amount of Nisab according to Islamic law is 3 ounces of gold or 21 ounces of silver, but since all transactions in modern society are made in cash, this amount can also be calculated as cash value based on the price of gold or silver at the time.

In Qatar, Qatar Charity provides a convenient online calculator to make calculating Zakat simple. This year, the Nisab amount for money is QAR 20,071.05, while for gold its 85 Grams of 24 Carat/Calibre and over

Zakat on stocks

The Nisab amount on stocks depends on why the stocks were bought. If the shares were bought with the intent to sell them for a profit, the amount will be determined using the share’s current market value.

If the shares were purchased with the intention of receiving dividends, the cash dividend will be subject to the Nisab amount that applies to money.

How and where to pay Zakat in Qatar

Zakat can be paid at any of the various reputable organisations in Qatar that support a wide range of causes both locally and internationally.

Dedicated Zakat payment services are even available on the websites of organisations like Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, making it simple to calculate and pay for Zakat.

Authorities also offer a government run e-service to pay Zakat on the Hukoomi website.