Eid Al Adha to fall on July 9: Saudi Arabia

The neighbouring Gulf nation has announced the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The first day of Eid Al-Adha will fall on Friday, June 9, the kingdom’s Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.

Per calculations from Qatar Calendar House (QCH)’s astronomers, the first day of the Hijri month of Dhu al-Hijjah is Thursday, June 30, and the day of Arafat will fall on Friday, July 8.

However, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) in Qatar retains the authority to make the official determination on the start of Dhu al-Hijjah for this year.

The official days off for the holy celebration for private and public sectors are yet to be announced by the Qatari government, but this is expected soon.

700,000 Quran copies

Just one week before Eid celebrations kick off across the Muslim world, Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced the signing of a deal with a Turkish company to print 700,000 copies of the 5th edition of the Qatar Mus’haf (Quran).

The Qatar Mus’haf will come in three sizes: large (28 x 20), medium (20 x 14), and tiny (14 x 10). Each size has 150,000 copies and will be available in Qatar and overseas after printing, authorities stated.

Ahmed Saad Al Nuaimi, director of the ministry’s department of financial and administrative affairs, and Erturul Ozturk, general manager of Bilnet Printing and Publishing, both signed the latest contract, strengthening religious and business ties between both nations.

The project will be fully completed within a year, the ministry stated, adding that the latest addition will take the number of printed copies of Qatar Mus’haf in all sizes to 3.4 million.

Adviser to the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari said the minister was eager to print the Quran in accordance with the highest standards possible, taking into account the papers, type of ink, binding, decoration, colours, and all other materials used in printing.

He pointed out that choosing a printing press is also subject to strict technical requirements; the chosen Turkish printing machine meets these requirements and printed the previous two editions of Qatar Mus’haf.

120 of the best calligraphers in the Islamic world competed for the chance to write Qatar Mus’haf, which is the first Quran in the world to have been written through an international competition in Arabic calligraphy.

There were also competitions for the gilding and decoration of the Quran, the official added.