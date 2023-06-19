Eid Al Adha to fall on 28 June: Saudi Arabia

The months of the Islamic lunar calendar begin with the sighting of the crescent and last between 29 to 30 days.

The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on 28 June, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Sunday.

“The Supreme Court decided that standing at Arafat shall be on Tuesday, the ninth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah for this Year, 1444 AH, corresponding to June 27, 2023, and the blessed Eid Al Adha shall be on the following day, Wednesday,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA added that Monday will be the first day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, according to the Umm Al-Qura, or lunar calendar.

Separately, Oman’s news agency, citing the country’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting, also reported that the Muslim holiday will fall on 28 June.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Calendar House pointed to the same dates, though the formal announcement to reveal the beginning of Dhul Hijjah has yet to be made by the crescent observation committee.

The months of the Islamic lunar calendar begin with the sighting of the crescent and last between 29 to 30 days, depending on the moon’s phases. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th of the month, it lasts for 30 days.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and concluding month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, holds significant religious importance as it marks the beginning of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj, and the widely celebrated Islamic festival, Eid Al Adha.

The official days off for the holy celebration for private and public sectors are yet to be announced by the Qatari government.