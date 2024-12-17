Egypt discusses energy cooperation with Qatar and Algeria at OAPEC Meeting

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum met with Qatari and Algerian counterparts to enhance energy cooperation, focusing on exploration, investment, and regional collaboration under OAPEC.

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, and Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, to explore potential collaborations in the energy sector.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Council of Ministers meeting on December 16 in Kuwait.

In his meeting with Al Kaabi, Badawi discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing Qatar’s investments in Egypt’s oil and gas exploration and production sectors.

The discussions centred on ongoing and future projects, including QatarEnergy’s partnerships with international companies in exploration activities across the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

QatarEnergy also highlighted the commencement of drilling operations in the western Mediterranean, expressing optimism about the region’s hydrocarbon potential and a positive outlook for developments.

The discussions were in line with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum’s strategy to attract foreign investment, promote exploration in promising regions, and enhance the development and production of petroleum resources.