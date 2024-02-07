Education Above All collaborates with Brazilian jeweller Silvia Furmanovich at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024

The luxurious collection includes pieces that symbolise falcon feathers, representing Qatar’s national bird.

Education Above All Foundation has collaborated with Brazilian jeweller and designer, Silvia Furmanovich, to showcase exclusive pieces at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024, the Qatari organisation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The pieces at the exhibition, running from February 5-1 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, are inspired by Qatar’s culture and heritage and “a significant portion” of their sales will contribute to EAA’s efforts to marginalised children.

The collection will also be available at Furmanovich stores in Brazil and the United States starting in the third quarter of 2024, according to EAA.

“This partnership not only showcases the beauty of unique, handcrafted jewellery but also underscores our joint commitment to offer out-of-school children access to quality education. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on education initiatives in the most marginalised communities,” Taj Sulaiman, EAA’s Director of Communication and Private Sector Partnerships, said.

The unique collection merges the Qatari culture and Furmanovich’s brand ethics that involve empowering indigenous populations in Brazil while sourcing sustainable materials including wood and leaves from Brazilian forests.

The luxurious collection includes pieces that symbolise falcon feathers, representing Qatar’s national bird, with the elegant touch of diamonds. EAA said that other Qatari artists will showcase pieces at DJWE exclusively designed for the organisation and all of their sales will back its global educational projects.

EAA had participated last year at the DJWE and partnered with Valentino to raise funds to educate children in Somalia. The pieces included bracelets and earrings with Valentino and EAA’s logo.

In partnership with CARE, the proceeds helped educate populations in Somalia, where at least 50 percent of primary school-age children are out of school. CARE also aims to return 57,600 primary school children to the classroom by 2024.

Other past collaborations included luxury jewellery brands like Chopard and Richard Mille.

Established in 2012, EAA, alongside other Qatari entities, has provided a vital lifeline for students forced out of their classrooms globally due to crises and conflict.

The organisation managed to grant 9,800 scholarships for students around the world while training nearly 400,000 teachers.

There are nearly 15 million out-of-school children, aged between five-to-14, in the MENA region, according to UNICEF. At least 10 million others in the region are at risk of dropping out of school mainly due to conflict.

Globally, there are 250 million out-of-school children, according to the 2023 data by UNICEF.