Qatar’s Education Above All teams up with Valentino to raise money for children in Somalia

The luxurious event will run at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre until 25 February.

Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and Valentino have partnered to display a limited-edition collection at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) to raise funds to educate children in Somalia.

The unique pieces include bracelets and earrings that have Valentino and EAA’s logo, all of which are available at the DJWE and the high-end brand’s branches in Doha.

“We are proud to be working with Valentino, a global brand that is known and respected for its iconic designs and its commitment to an inclusive society made by local entities and global movements,” Parintaj Sulaiman, EAA’s Director of Partnerships, said.

In partnership with CARE, proceeds will help educate populations in Somalia, where at least 50% of primary school-age children are out of school. CARE also aims to return 57,600 primary school children to the classroom by 2024.

“Many of these children are often living in extreme poverty or facing discrimination because of their ethnic origins or gender. Others have been displaced by conflict or drought,” EAA said.

The collaboration between EAA and the high-end brand also falls under the former’s “Designing With a Purpose” initiatives, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Monday.

Source: EAA

“We appreciate the organizers of DJWE supporting EAA’s mission to transform lives through education,” Sulaiman said, as quoted by QNA.

The initiative is part of what QNA said is EAA’s “long-running collaboration with DJWE” that involved collaborations with other prominent brands in the jewellery industry, including Chopard and Richard Mille.

“Awareness and money raised from these unique jewellery collaborations will support EAA’s commitment to bringing new life chances, real hope and opportunities to improve the lives of poor and marginalised children, youth and women especially in the developing world through access to inclusive and equitable quality education,” the EAA official said.

Established in 2021 by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, EAA has led projects in more than 50 countries in an effort to support at least 14 million children education, especially those in crisis-hit areas.

The 2022 Education Under Attack report said there were 5,000 attacks on education and incidences of military use of schools and universities globally in 2021 and 2022.

The annual DJWE inaugurated on Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and will run until 25 February. The luxurious event features more than 500 jewellery and watches from all over the world.

The event is also expected to garner more than 30,000 visitors from more than 175 countries.