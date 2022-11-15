Ecuador brings the Brighton trio to World Cup in Qatar

Senegal, Qatar, and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group A.

Ecuador has announced its 26-man team for the upcoming World Cup, naming Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, as well as midfielders Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento, among those selected.

Enner Valencia of Fenerbahce, who has scored 35 goals overall, is the captain of the 26-man team.

Sunday’s World Cup opener features hosts Qatar vs. Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador (16:00 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

However, Byron Castillo was overlooked.

Both Chile and Peru attempted to have Ecuador removed from the World Cup on the grounds that the Leon right-back was Colombian rather than Ecuadorian and therefore ineligible.

Castillo, who participated in eight qualifying games, was not included in the Ecuadorian squad, despite both FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport approving of his participation.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers

Kasper Schmeichel – Nice

Oliver Christensen – Hertha Berlin

Frederik Ronnow – Union Berlin

Defenders

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

Joachim Andersen – Crystal Palace

Joakim Maehle – Atalanta

Andreas Christensen – Barcelona

Rasmus Kristensen – Leeds United

Jens Stryger Larsen – Trabzonspor

Victor Nelsson – Galatasaray

Daniel Wass – Brondby

Alexander Bah – Benfica

Midfielders

Thomas Delaney – Sevilla

Mathias Jensen – Brentford

Christian Eriksen – Manchester United

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Norgaard – Brentford

Robert Skov – Hoffenheim

Forwards