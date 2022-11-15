Ecuador brings the Brighton trio to World Cup in Qatar

Senegal, Qatar, and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group A.
Ecuador has announced its 26-man team for the upcoming World Cup, naming Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, as well as midfielders Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento, among those selected.
Enner Valencia of Fenerbahce, who has scored 35 goals overall, is the captain of the 26-man team.
Sunday’s World Cup opener features hosts Qatar vs. Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador (16:00 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
However, Byron Castillo was overlooked.
Both Chile and Peru attempted to have Ecuador removed from the World Cup on the grounds that the Leon right-back was Colombian rather than Ecuadorian and therefore ineligible.
Castillo, who participated in eight qualifying games, was not included in the Ecuadorian squad, despite both FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport approving of his participation.
Squad list:
Goalkeepers
- Kasper Schmeichel – Nice
- Oliver Christensen – Hertha Berlin
- Frederik Ronnow – Union Berlin
Defenders
- Simon Kjaer – AC Milan
- Joachim Andersen – Crystal Palace
- Joakim Maehle – Atalanta
- Andreas Christensen – Barcelona
- Rasmus Kristensen – Leeds United
- Jens Stryger Larsen – Trabzonspor
- Victor Nelsson – Galatasaray
- Daniel Wass – Brondby
- Alexander Bah – Benfica
Midfielders
- Thomas Delaney – Sevilla
- Mathias Jensen – Brentford
- Christian Eriksen – Manchester United
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
- Christian Norgaard – Brentford
- Robert Skov – Hoffenheim
Forwards
- Andreas Skov Olsen – Club Bruges
- Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Andreas Cornelius – FC Copenhagen
- Martin Braithwaite – Espanyol
- Kasper Dolberg – Sevilla
- Mikkel Damsgaard – Brentford
- Jonas Wind – VfL Wolfsburg
- Yussuf Poulsen – RB Leipzig