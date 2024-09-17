‘Echo of Lost Innocence’ installation underscores death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza’s children

The artist behind the installation said that this visual representation of the children’s death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza is to encourage the local support and raise awareness about their plight.



Msheireb Properties has unveiled the latest charitable art installation, which stands as a poignant symbol of solidarity with the children of Gaza amid Israel’s relentless war.



“Echo of Lost Innocence” was designed by multidisciplinary artist Bachir Mohamad and will be displayed at Barahat Msheireb from September 16-24.



“This is mainly a reflection of the voices lost of the children of Gaza since October 7, 2023,” Mohamad explained to Doha News, referring to the beginning of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

The installation features over 15,000 small teddy bear sculptures, with each teddy representing a child’s life killed as a result of Israel’s continued onslaught.



“The impact of the number is [especially felt] when you see it through your eyes instead of hearing about it – and this is the main purpose of this art installation,” the artist explained.

The artist Bachir Mohamad photographed with Msheireb Properties officials, such as Ali Al Kuwari, CEO, and Hafiz Ali Abdulla, the Senior Director of Corporate Communications. Source: Doha News

The latest impact report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) highlights that since October 7, out of the 41,020 Palestinian fatalities, at least 10,627 are children. Additionally, at least 10,000 Palestinians are reported missing and feared trapped under rubble.

However, figures from the Gaza Health Ministry places the children’s death toll higher, with at least 16,795 killed.

Additionally, a 649-page report from the ministry, which has been circulated on social media, lists the names, ages, and genders of Palestinians killed between October 7 and August 31.

“The [first] 14 pages the age is listed as 0 [under 1 years old],” one journalist said on X.



Mohamad’s sculptures are depicted wearing black shirts with the message: “I’m not just a number. I’m human. With an identity. With a homeland. I am Palestine”.



The opening event was attended by various representatives from Msheireb Properties, Qatar Charity and local personalities.



Speaking at the launch to Doha News, Hafiz Ali Abdulla, the Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, emphasised the importance of using public spaces for impactful social causes.



“Some people may call this an initiative – I think what we need to think about is the message behind why we are doing it here in Msheireb,” Abdulla said, highlighting the need to keep the impact of the war on Gaza’s children at the forefront of local awareness.



“I think it is very important for us all to always remember all the lives that have been lost to the war,” the Msheireb Properties official added.

Mohamad’s installation aims to support Gaza’s children by selling each of the 15,000 pieces through Qatar Charity, with all proceeds going to aid efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The artist also told Doha News he hopes the exhibition will underscore the urgency of supporting this cause.

Msheireb Museums will also host a group exhibition titled ‘For the Children of Gaza,’ which opens to the public on September 26. The exhibition will be held at Bin Jelmood House to expand on the themes within Mohamad’s work and includes contributions from local artists advocating for action and support.