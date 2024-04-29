Early online registration for Adult Education students starts this week in Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Education introduces early online registration for adult students for the academic year 2024-2025.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has unveiled early online registration for adult students across its two systems for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025.

Beginning this Wednesday, the registration window will remain open until July 31st, accessible via the “Maaref” portal for online public services.

Director of the Schools and Student Affairs Department at the MoEHE Maryam Ali Al Buainain affirmed that all students, regardless of nationality, enrolled in the current academic year 2023-2024, are eligible for registration for the coming academic year 2024-2025 under the provisional registration status, as temporary registration.

Students also have the option to indicate their intent to continue their studies at their current school.

To finalise their registration, students must visit the school at the start of the new academic year, complete registration formalities, submit requisite documents, and collect textbooks.

For new enrolments or students seeking transfers, Al Buainain outlined the registration process, slated to commence on August 26, 2024.

Prospective students can register online via the “Maaref” portal and go on to visit the school with the necessary documentation to formalise their registration on the school system and obtain textbooks.

The Manazel Parallel Track system specifically caters to Qatari students aged 25 and above at the secondary level (tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grades).

It aims to support individuals unable to complete secondary education by providing customised study programmes aligned with the general education curriculum. The curriculum for this track is condensed across the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grades, ensuring students acquire essential knowledge and skills.

The student covers a portion of various standards in each subject; this way it is ensured that the student acquires essential knowledge and skills.

However, the Qatar Education Plan for Daytime Public Education tracks is not applied during the eleventh and twelfth grades.

Upon successful completion of the twelfth grade, students receive a certificate of study completion equivalent to a general secondary certificate for employment benefits, facilitating job grade advancement.

But, this certificate does not qualify students for university enrolment, either domestically or internationally.