EAA and Mentor Arabia to Host Gala Dinner for youth empowerment

The Mentor Arabia Gala Dinner 2025 is expected to be a distinguished evening of inspiring speeches, cultural performances, and valuable networking opportunities.

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in collaboration with Mentor Arabia Foundation, has officially announced the Mentor Arabia Gala Dinner 2025, set to take place on 18 February at Katara Towers at Raffles Hotel.

The announcement was made during a press conference today, attended by key figures and sponsors, emphasising the event’s significance in promoting youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of EAA Foundation, the gala will also welcome Queen Silvia of Sweden, President of Mentor International, and Prince Turki Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of Mentor Arabia.

The evening aims to underscore the vital role of young people in fostering sustainable and healthy communities while raising funds for impactful projects.

Addressing attendees at the press conference, Thuraya Ismail, CEO of Mentor Arabia, and Abdulla Al Abdulla, Executive Director of the ROTA programme at EAA, emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving long-term change.

Al Abdulla described the Youth Empowerment and Employement (YEED) project, a joint initiative between EAA and Mentor Arabia, as a model of how education can transform lives.

“By equipping youth in Qatar and Lebanon with critical skills and pathways to employment, we are not just changing individual lives; we are empowering a generation to create sustainable, thriving communities,” he said.

Ismail also stressed on the foundation’s commitment to sustainable solutions.

“Our work is centred on making a tangible impact on the lives of children and youth through strategic partnerships with governments, the private sector, international organisations, and academic institutions. Through our collaboration with Education Above All, we aim to empower young people and contribute to sustainable communities across Qatar, Lebanon, and the wider region,” she stated.

The press conference also provided an exclusive preview of the high-profile guests, auction items, and participating celebrities set to feature at the gala, generating excitement for the upcoming event.

Proceeds from the gala will support thousands of young people in Qatar and Lebanon through the Youth Empowerment and Employment for Development (YEED) project.

The initiative seeks to equip youth with essential skills and opportunities to secure meaningful employment, with a strong focus on education-to-employment pathways and the development of green skills.

The Mentor Arabia Gala Dinner 2025 is expected to be a distinguished evening of inspiring speeches, cultural performances, and valuable networking opportunities.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with global leaders, dignitaries, and changemakers while contributing to initiatives that drive youth empowerment and long-term sustainability.