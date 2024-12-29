Driver sentenced to community order for stalking Qatari royal family member

The driver admitted to stalking a member of the Qatari royal family and will have to fulfil community obligations in the UK.

A British court has handed a London-based chauffeur a 12-month community order with an added rehabilitation activity requirement for stalking a member of the Qatari royal family.

Jihad Abousalah admitted to stalking Haya Al Thani at the Westminster Magistrates Court last Friday, multiple UK-based outlets reported.

The 47-year-old said he did so thinking they were a couple and attempted to pursue Al Thani through multiple means, including trying to gift her flowers and making phone calls. He acknowledged that these actions took place from March 1 to 23 earlier this year.

The Qatari royal family member continued to receive multiple phone calls even after returning to Doha, which led her and her husband to ask for private security due to the “alarm and distress” caused by the situation.

Prosecutor David Burns said Abousalah’s visit to Al Thani’s UK residence to give her flowers left her feeling unsettled. In addition, the driver also knew her children’s schedule, which raised further concern to the Qatari royal.

“The complainant said that the fact that it was her address left her feeling frightened,” Burns added. “She has said she could not go about her normal day-to-day life. She feels she needs protection for herself and her children.”

In defence, Abousalah’s lawyer Sundeep Pankhania said that his client had a mental illness that led him to strongly believe that he was in a relationship with Al Thani, ultimately leading to the subsequent activities.

“He divorced his wife because he genuinely held that belief,” he said.

Taking the medical records into “careful” consideration, Judge Louisa Joanna Cieciora sentenced Abousalah to a 12-month community order as well as a mandatory 30-day rehabilitation programme.

“Your responsibility is substantially reduced because of your mental disorder,” she said. “I note your remorse and I accept that it was genuine.”

Abousalah will also have to avoid Al Thani and her husband as well as the Hyde Park area as a result of a three-year restraining order, put in place by the court’s decision.