Doha to host 10th Iran-Qatar Economic Cooperation Commission

The upcoming edition of the event reflects strong bilateral ties between the two countries.



The tenth edition of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is set to take place in Doha this November, according to several Iranian news outlets.



According to Mehr News Agency, the aim of the forum is to introduce Iranian trade and economic achievements, featuring specialised workshops on the sidelines.



ILast week, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian made his first official state visit to Qatar, where he signed agreements and deals totaling $6bn in Iranian assets.

The agreement followed a meeting between officials from the two countries’ central banks and a conversation between Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Pezeshkian.



“We had good discussions and understandings were formed; a sum of 6 memorandums were signed by the ministers,” the Iranian president said during his visit.



The two countries also inked an agreement over the development project of Port of Dayyer in the Islamic Republic, a move that could bolster bilateral economic ties.

Last August, Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Abbas Araghchi said that his country seeks “a new leap and movement in bilateral relations”, particularly in the economic and trade sectors.



Araghchi’s comments were made during an official visit by a Qatari delegation led by the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.



The Qatari official, who is also the Gulf state’s Foreign Affairs Minister, said at the time that the outlook for mutual relations ahead, especially in the field of economic ties, will improve as the two countries’ corporations continue.



For his part, Araghchi added that the framework of the Joint Economic Commission is a means to bolster bilateral coordination efforts.

The previous edition of the commission took place last December in Tehran, and was organised into four specialised committees focusing on trade, infrastructure, social and cultural issues, and energy.



Co-chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Abdullah Al Thani, the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iran’s former Energy Minister, the event resulted in the two sides reaching various agreements.



“We made good agreements in energy development, including the electric connection of the two countries and the development of renewable power plants,” Mehrabian said at the end of last year’s commission.