Doha Metro, Lusail Tram announce weekly Ramadan pass

The Doha Metro and Lusail Tram launched the ‘Ramadan Weekly Pass’ on Monday to provide a seamless transportation experience for the population and enjoy this season’s events, the local entity announced on its social media platforms

The new pass provides unlimited rides at QAR 30 and can be purchased throughout Ramadan from the Travel Card vending machines at all stations.

اسكتشف فعاليات شهر رمضان في أنحاء المدينة بداية من من الأسواق الليلية إلى المحاضرات الدينية والأنشطة الرياضية.



مع تذكرة رمضان الأسبوعية، يمكنك الاستمتاع برحلات غير محدودة لمدة 7 أيام بسعر 30 ر.ق فقط.



التذكرة متاحة من 11 مارس إلى 11 أبريل 2024 عبر أجهزة شراء التذاكر في جميع… pic.twitter.com/wYiyapxsME — Doha Metro & Lusail Tram (@metrotram_qa) March 11, 2024

The introduction of the pass came after the announcement of the Ramadan operation hours last week to enable people to skip the pre and post-Iftar traffic throughout the holy month.

The Doha Metro and Lusail Tram is open daily from Saturday to Thursday between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. local time. The working hours on Fridays are between 2:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. local time.

Stations can be easily reached by walking, using taxis, the Metrolink shuttles or by car with the Park & Ride option.

The metro pass will enable passengers to easily get to a wide variety of Ramadan events being hosted in Qatar this season.

The events range from the Throwback Food Festival at the Old Mina District, the Ramadan Fair at Souq Al Wakra Hotel, and The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar, among many others.

The metro services have been providing a comfortable travel experience for the population, with more than 100 million riderships recorded last year since its launch in 2019.

A large part of the figures included the fans who flocked to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it transported millions of visitors from tourist hotspots to the stadiums.

The metro experience had offered fans to also enjoy more than one football match within the same day, making it what has been widely described as the safest World Cup.

The transportation services also witnessed a surge in passengers this year for the 2023 Asian Cup, which took place between January 12 and February 10. The group stages saw 3.1 million passengers use the metro and 113,000 others use the tram services.