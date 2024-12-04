Doha Forum’s Youth Edition kicks off with global dialogue on innovation and sustainability

Doha Forum Youth Edition provides an invaluable opportunity for young individuals to contribute to shaping a more innovative and sustainable future.

The Doha Forum’s Youth Edition officially launched its fourth edition on Wednesday, in collaboration with QatarDebate Center.

Held at M7 in Msheireb, the event is running for two days, gathering 150 youth activists from 90 countries, including 50 local participants from Qatar.

The forum’s theme, “The Innovation Imperative,” addresses the urgent need for innovative solutions in tackling the complexities of the digital age.

Innovation is increasingly seen as crucial to driving sustainability and progress in various fields, such as the economy, international relations, and security.

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing a platform for global dialogue, the Doha Forum has established itself as a leading event for contemporary international affairs.

This youth edition serves as an important space where young voices can inspire and collaborate with others, fostering mutual understanding through workshops and discussions.

By bringing together diverse perspectives, the forum aims to provide actionable insights on global issues.

The two-day event aims to explore a broad range of topics across five key areas: geopolitics, economic development, emerging technologies, security, and cultural diplomacy.

The forum’s goal is not only to highlight these critical issues but also to propose innovative solutions in policy and technology to meet both current challenges and future needs.

This will be achieved through systematic approaches to tackling global problems and promoting a more inclusive and diverse world.

QatarDebate Center, the event’s co-organiser, seeks to cultivate a culture of mutual respect and provide a dynamic platform for young people from diverse backgrounds.

Through this initiative, participants will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and build valuable professional and cultural networks.

Among the highlights of the event are two panel discussions. The first, titled “Palestine: Existence as Resistance,” delves into the ongoing struggles in the region, while the second, “Diversity and Disruption: Leveraging Technology for Economic Development,” explores how technology can drive economic growth.

Additionally, participants are engaging in skill-building workshops and roundtable discussions focused on the theme of innovation.

A special session on “Sustainable Education Amidst Conflict,” in collaboration with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), UNESCO, and Education Above All Foundation, will address educational challenges in conflict zones.

The event also includes cultural experiences, such as tours of the Msheireb Museums and an exploratory trip to the Qatari desert, allowing participants to immerse themselves in Qatar’s heritage.

At the conclusion of the forum’s main event on December 7-8, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between QatarDebate Center and various international organizations, furthering the development of debate culture globally.