Doha Film Institute celebrates homegrown talent with Made in Qatar Film competition

DFI’s Made in Qatar Film Competition at VOX Cinemas showcases homegrown talent with 14 shorts directed by Qatari nationals and residents, offering a platform for local filmmakers to share their unique perspectives.

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is set to host an exclusive two-day event featuring homegrown shorts directed by Qatari nationals and residents as part of The Made in Qatar Film Competition.



The event will take place at VOX Cinemas in Doha Oasis Mall on February 20 and 21.

Winners of the event are to be announced immediately after the screenings on February 21.

The event will be accessible to the public from February 22 to 25.

DFI’s Made in Qatar programme has gained international acclaim for its commitment to nurturing creativity within the country’s film industry.

Offering a platform for Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers to showcase their unique perspectives, the initiative has become a major component tailored to the nation’s cultural landscape.

DFI’s CEO Fatma Al Remaihi emphasised the significance of Made in Qatar, saying that “the programme plays a pivotal role in the development of a vibrant and sustainable film community in the rich cultural landscape of Qatar, and to foster a new generation of storytellers and cinematic voices from the heart of the Middle East.

“Made in Qatar films also play a significant role in portraying our stories – of our nation, people, culture and hopes – authentically to global audiences,” she added.

The competition will feature 14 shorts competing for the Made in Qatar Awards, judged by a panel led by director and producer Tala Hadid, alongside actress Yasmine Al Masri and Professor Firat Oruc from Georgetown University in Qatar.

The lineup for Made in Qatar – Programme 1 to be staged on February 20 includes the screening of ‘A Simple Cut’ by Maha Al Jefairi, ‘The Chandelier’ by Karim Emara, ‘Civilization of Equality’ by Ibrahim Albuainain, ‘When It’s Time’ by Awad Hashim Karrar, ‘A Few Seconds’ by Arman Mansouri, ‘Fraiha’ by Amal Al Shammari and Hossein Heydar, and ‘Sanad’ by Noor Al Nasr.

On February 21st, Made in Qatar – Programme 2 will showcase ‘A’wan Al Kheir’ by Farah Gomaa, ‘A Proposal’ by Nadia Al Khater, ‘Do You Remember Me’ by Maryam Al Mohammed, ‘Fragments’ by Zaid Al Najati, ‘Awal Yom Aza’ by Jehad Hallaq, ‘Kinship’ by Ali Al Hajri, and ‘Above the Tamarind Tree’ by Buthyna Al Mohammadi.

Founded by Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2010, DFI has quickly become a pillar of the Arab film industry.

The company has supported several diverse projects through its grants programme. To date, DFI has supported more than 750 films from 75 countries.

This year, the film institute pledged to continue “promote original and independent voices in cinema”.