Renowned scholar Omar Suleiman to speak at Palestine conference in Qatar

The American Muslim scholar has been a vocal advocate for Palestine since the start of the brutal Israeli war on Gaza

Qatar Foundation has announced that American Muslim scholar, writer, and public speaker Dr. Omar Suleiman will participate as a speaker in this month’s Education City panel conference titled “Palestine: A Test of Human Conscience.”

Scheduled for November 14, the event will see the renowned scholar “explore how the Palestinian-Israeli war illustrates the distinction between those with conscience and those without – and how we can all help the Palestinian people,” as stated on the organisation’s website.

The event will be held at Al Mayassa Theater at the Qatar National Convention Centre as part of an education series featuring talks and discussions with thought leaders and change-makers worldwide.

My remarks at the largest protest for Palestine we’ve ever seen in Washington DC with estimates of over 300,000 in attendance.#gazaunderattack #gazagenocide pic.twitter.com/hRg2Yx4Vo2 — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) November 5, 2023

Suleiman, who is the Founder and President of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, has been a vocal advocate and has raised awareness of the atrocities of the devastating Gaza war.

Suleiman has consistently expressed his pro-Palestinian stance throughout the current war and has shared images, stories, and videos to condemn not only the brutal Israeli attacks in Gaza but also the decades-long occupation of Palestine.

The popular scholar has called on followers to “read beyond the headlines of a media that has been dehumanising” Palestinian lives.

“Our Palestinian casualties are always your footnotes. The daily humiliation of occupation ignored. The aggression by settlers and soldiers alike on holy sites and souls. The annihilation of entire families that follows,” the Muslim Imam wrote on X.

“The devastation of whatever scraps remain in the open air prison of Gaza. Unsustainable & inhumane. So if you’re waking up to a sudden interest in the region and want to know what’s been happening, dig a bit deeper than 2 weeks and try to read beyond the headlines of a media that has been dehumanising us for decades,” Suleiman added in his post.

Solidarity with Palestine across Qatar

Qatar Foundation has played a pivotal role in addressing the brutal Israeli war in Gaza, setting up safe spaces for students to stand with Palestine and discuss the brutalities of the conflict.

Just days after the war erupted, the CEO of Qatar Foundation sent out a heartfelt message of solidarity with Gaza, standing behind students who have actively engaged in global awareness campaigns since Israel launched a massive and brutal campaign on the besieged Strip.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, who also serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Qatar-based educational organisation, said she has been heartened by the response from students enrolled at universities across the foundation.

“Witnessing such grave tragedy, I am heartened by the response from our QF community – with our students leading the way – from raising awareness and debunking fake news on social media platforms, to holding discussions in the classroom and coming together to pray and find ways to support from afar,” a statement released on Thursday said.

Sheikha Hind said she is “committed to extending our support to our community in any activities you may wish to initiate in solidarity with the Palestinian cause”.

Sheikha Hind, one of the most influential women in Qatar and the region, signed off with an unapologetic stance in support of Palestine and its people’s right to freedom and life, saying: “Finally, let there be no doubt about this – QF always has and always will stand with Palestine.”

Several educational and public institutions have also held discussions in solidarity with Palestine across Qatar.

This week, in conjunction with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the Middle East Psychological Association (MEPA), a forum was dedicated to the psychological and spiritual strategies for individuals dealing with the exposure to ongoing tragedies in Palestine.

Similar events have been held at other institutions, including on Wednesday at Texas A&M that featured Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist, Tamer Al Misshal.

Earlier this month, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) hosted a film series entitled “Voices from Palestine,” shedding light on the Palestinian people’s struggles and unwavering resilience.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, described the event as a moment to stand with Palestine just days after cancelling the annual Ajyal Film Festival in solidarity with Gazans at war.

“As the human conscience of the world continues to be shocked by the suffering of the Palestinian people, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Alremaihi said.

“In this most challenging time when their voices are being distorted and censored, we believe that fair representation of their narratives is crucial. Voices from Palestine presents the stories, the struggles, and the indomitable spirit of the Palestinian people through the lens of their own filmmakers,” Alremaihi added.

Similarly, Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) announced the cancellation of its Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony and all forthcoming activities in light of the genocide unfolding in Gaza, also as a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

“In light of the ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine we have taken the decision to cancel our Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony, which was set to take place last month, and all our upcoming activities. We have made this decision out of solidarity and respect,” said the organisation in a statement.

The prestigious awards event, known to be a cornerstone for up-and-coming designers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell in attendance, was scheduled to be held last month but was called off after the organisation chose to take a stand amid the escalating Israeli assault on Gaza.

The besieged strip has been facing non-stop Israeli bombardment for one month. Since the start of the war on October 7, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have killed more than 10,500 Palestinians, including 4,300 children.