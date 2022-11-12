Doha Festival City announces #WorldLetsMeet celebrations for upcoming football season

A host of world-class live entertainment and football-centric activities will be held at the Mall’s Centre Court to mark the occasion.

Doha Festival City, Qatar’s main choice for shopping, dining and entertainment, announced the launch of the month-long #WorldLetsMeet event programme to celebrate the upcoming international football tournament.

Held from 17th November to 18th December, between 4 PM to 12 midnight daily, the event programme will see the Mall’s Centre Court during the football season boasting a series of world-class live entertainment and football-centred activities, with an aim to offer visitors an engaging experience.

The mainstage of the Centre Court will showcase an impressive lineup of multicultural performances featuring traditional dances, juggling and balancing acts, magic tricks, a robot show and freestyling at 5PM, 7PM and 9PM.

International guests can enjoy local and regional performances such as a Qatari Aradha, a Palestinian Dabke, a Lebanese Dabke, a Tanoura dance, a Morrocan Band, among many others. Doha Festival City curated the shows to ensure that they cater to a wide local and international audience of all ages.

“We have designed activations and spaces that would allow football fans to engage with the games while enjoying their time at the Mall. Our month-long #WorldLetsMeet event is an invitation to all our visitors from Qatar and around the world to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event and for us to enhance our engagement with our customers and to offer them an even better experience at the one and only Mall of choice for the entire family,” said Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager.

In addition, the mall will be buzzing with activities and parades such as mascots and princess costumes, foosball table games, seated football games, PlayStation games, arcade games, and face painting by Maison De Joelle, offering visitors from Qatar and across the globe memorable moments.

In line with the preventative measures set out by Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall.

This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitisation operations during mall trading hours, as well as 127 hand sanitising stations installed in areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the mall’s operating hours you can call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/