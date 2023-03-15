Doha Fashion Fridays exhibit uncovered at 2023 Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar

Starting as a social media account celebrating the culture of Qatar’s workers on their day off on Friday, the platform has expanded then.

The 2023 Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar has opened its door to the public by showcasing a series of distinctive exhibitions, including the famed Doha Fashion Fridays outlet.

Established by Qatar Museums under the leadership of Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, and supported by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), Tasweer Photo Festival is developed as a focal point for the personal and professional creative growth of photographers and image-makers in the region.

The initiative aims to build on Qatar Museum’s commitment to nurture artistic talent, and to develop the country’s creative industry.

One of the exhibitors at the festival is Doha Fashion Fridays, which is availed by the vision of Khalid Albaih and Aparna Jayakumar; their exhibit amplifies the diverse looks of communities walking the streets of Qatar.

Founder of Doha Friday Fashion Albaih expressed the project’s genesis as an opportunity to discover the country’s talents.

“I started this project in 2017, and it’s all about the unseen or trying to see people in the way that they would like to be seen,” Albaih told Doha News at the exhibition launch.

Multitalented photographer Aparna Jayakumar pierced the countless captivating images of the country’s working population from overseas to deliver a distinct style to audiences worldwide.

For Jayakumar, the exhibit is not only a viewing but an opportunity to attract talents in Qatar to develop the project’s reach.

“It’s a call to action because we want the project to expand; we want more photographers to join,” the internationally recognised photographer told Doha News.

The exhibit will be open till the 20th of May for the general public.