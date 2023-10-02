Doha Expo 2023 to contribute to world’s green transformation efforts: Turkish official

The Doha Expo 2023 will run from October 3, 2023 until March 24 2024.

Turkish trade minister Dr. Omer Bolat held a press conference at his country’s embassy in Doha on Monday morning, just hours ahead of the grand opening of the Expo Doha 2023.

Bolat was joined by other officials, including Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Mustafa Goksu, where the two introduced Turkiye’s participation in Doha Expo 2023 at a press conference for the Turkish pavilion.

Bolat started off his speech by commending Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as well as Qatar’s hosting of an exceptional World Cup, and stated the critical importance of the nation’s role as a crucial and successful actor in the international arena in the last 20 years.

The trade minister then went on to describe the importance of expos, and in particular, the Expo Doha 2023’s focus on horticulture.

“Expos are one of the most successful and prestigious projects in the world. The Green Expo will make a very important contribution to the green transformation efforts in our world where there is the effects of climate change and danger of globalisation”.

Bolat then goes on to describe Turkiye’s involvement in the Doha Expo 2023, where the country’s pavilion takes up approximately one thousand and twenty four square metres, and will showcase to the world Turkiye’s efforts to protect the environment, such as committing to zero waste, as well as putting on show Turkiye’s tradition, culture and various cultural programmes.

The Turkish minister also praise the continued growth relations between Qatar and Turkiye and spotlighted new agreements between the allies.

“We are happy that bilateral trade volume between Qatar and Türkiye reached 2.3 billion last year, and we hope to increase this figure next year with a new comprehensive economic and trade agreement that will come into force by the end of this year, which will include abolishing many customs duties on many products”

“We are also happy that there are more than 700 Turkish firms in Qatar, as well as 220 Qatari companies in Türkiye”.

In July, the two allies jointly commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the signing of a joint statement during an official visit to the Gulf state by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Agreements signed emphasised their strategic partnership across numerous fields which include political, diplomatic, economic, and commercial sectors.

The Turkish pavilion will be available to the general public on Tuesday 3 October, when the Doha Expo 2023 will be officially launched.