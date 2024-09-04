DMW enforces no placement fee policy for Filipino workers in Qatar

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has taken a firm stance against recruitment agencies charging unauthorised fees to Filipinos seeking employment in Qatar.

During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum held in the city of Mandaluyong, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac emphasised the strict implementation of the “no placement fee policy,” which prohibits any form of service fee imposed on Filipino workers.

The policy, rooted in Article 33 of Qatar Law No. 14 of 2004, explicitly forbids recruitment agencies from charging fees related to recruitment – including processing fees or other associated costs – to workers.

This law is aligned with Qatar’s status as a non-placement fee labour-receiving country, ensuring that the costs of recruitment are shouldered by the employer, not the employee.

Cacdac clarified that the terminology used by agencies, whether “processing fee” or any other label, is illegal. He added that any fee intended to compensate the agency for its services is illegal.

The official further warned that the DMW would pursue legal action against agencies violating this regulation, which could include the cancellation of their licenses.

Cacdac’s statement was reinforced by Arnell Ignacio, Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), who cautioned Filipinos against recruiters demanding fees for expediting the hiring process.

“It’s clear that there are no fees to be collected,” Ignacio stated, reiterating that OWWA only charges a membership fee of $25 every two years, which entitles members to various benefits and services such as repatriation, reintegration, and education.

The no placement fee policy has been a mutual agreement between the Philippines and Qatar, as the latter is recognised as a non-placement fee labour-receiving country.

The DMW issued an advisory, stating that the policy will take effect 15 days after its issuance.

The advisory serves as a reminder to both recruitment agencies and prospective Filipino workers about the legal obligations and protections in place.

Cacdac emphasised that the DMW will continue to monitor compliance and take necessary actions against violators to safeguard the interests of Filipino workers abroad.