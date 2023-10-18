Dissecting denial: Israel’s implausible account of the Gaza Baptist hospital massacre

The weight of evidence makes it impossible to even consider Israel’s denials of having committed Tuesday night’s massacre.

In the aftermath of the tragic attack on the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza City where more than 500 people were killed, the Israeli government was quick to distance itself from any responsibility.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently denied any Israeli involvement, stating, “It is not the Israel military,” and laid the blame on Palestinian Islamic Jihad for a misfired rocket attack.

The Zionist regime claimed it had seen no evidence of a direct hit by aerial munitions on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and shared an audio recording of what it claimed were “Hamas terrorists discussing a rocket misfiring by Islamic Jihad”.

However, a pattern of inconsistencies, contradictory statements, expert analyses, and past disinformation spread by the Israeli army prove that Israel’s denial has no ground to stand on.

Israel is no stranger to spreading false information after committing atrocities. After the killing of Aljazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022, Israel denied involvement, only to later admit their mistake without any consequential action.

Since Tuesday evening, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued conflicting statements, initially suggesting that “weapons and explosives were deliberately stored inside the hospital,” only to later blame the catastrophe on a “malfunctioning rocket” from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Examining the events of the past few days is essential.

On October 13, a children’s hospital in Gaza was targeted using white phosphorus. On October 14 and 16, Israel ordered the evacuation of 22 hospitals, including Al-Ahli, and those designated as ‘Safe Zone’ hospitals.

While Israel claimed intelligence indicated Islamic Jihad’s role in the disaster, Raf Sanchez, an NBC News foreign correspondent, rebutted that Islamic Jihad rockets “do not tend to kill hundreds of people in a single strike”.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, went on record calling Netanyahu a “liar.”

He cited a tweet—now deleted—by Naftali Hananya, Netanyahu’s social media advisor, claiming that the IDF had struck a Hamas base inside the hospital.

Naftali did in fact make a public statement on Tuesday confirming the bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israel, before swiftly removing the post.

MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin advised, “Take official Israeli statements with a healthy dose of skepticism when reporting on what happens inside Gaza.”

Local health officials reported at least 500 people were killed, and hundreds more are injured or potentially trapped under rubble. Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas deny Israel’s version, describing it as “lies” and “false accusations.”

A video shared on X shows an analysis by a Marine Corps veteran, which has offered critical insights into the incident.

His analysis revealed that the initial explosion likely lasted between 0.5-0.75 seconds, indicating it was not an incendiary device.

The type and extent of damage suggest the involvement of an explosive device ranging between 300-600 lbs., implicating munitions like the Mk-82/Mk-83, GBU-39, GBU-12, and AGM-65 Maverick Missile, all unavailable to Islamic Jihad.

Audio analysis also revealed that the sound of the explosion was consistent with a JDAM missile, a capability beyond Islamic Jihad’s arsenal.