Demonstrations spark worldwide following deadly Israeli massacre on Gaza hospital

Over 12 days, Israeli occupation forces have killed over 3,300 Palestinians, including over 1,000 children.

Thousands across the Middle East, North Africa, and some Western countries took to the streets late on Tuesday following an Israeli massacre on the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza where hundreds of Palestinians had been seeking shelter and urgent medical treatment.

On Tuesday evening, a single Israeli strike killed more than 500 people at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, turning a refuge for displaced Palestinians into a scene of horror.

The death toll was by far the highest of any single attack in Gaza since 2008, authorities confirmed. The attack sparked protests in Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, West Bank cities like Ramallah and Hebron, Tunisia, Yemen and Qatar in addition to the United States and Canada.

Footage also showed protestors in front of the US embassy in Qatar as well as the landmark Souq Waqif.

Protests have erupted across #Doha after #Israel bombed the Al Ahli hospital in #Gaza, killing more than 500 people including patients, doctors and those seeking refuge.



Protestors gathered at multiple locations in the country, including the US Embassy and Souq Waqif.

Protestors in in Lebanon were filmed setting the US embassy on fire, while other footage showed the Israeli embassy in Jordan set ablaze.

There has been uproar outside of the United Nations, with many calling out the Western backing of the “genocide” committed against Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The Biden administration in the US pledged more military assistance for Israel, which already receives $3.8 billion in US military aid, as the regime’s military carries on pummeling Gaza with bombardment.

The US also showed its commitment to the Israelis as on Tuesday it pledged military support, sending US carriers and aid to the region. Officials said they would ask Congress for additional $2 billion as extra aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

In the wake of of Israel’s current war on Gaza on 7 October, tens of thousands of residents desperately sought places of shelter, many of whom flocking to hospitals and schools as they are considered ‘off-limits’ in war.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a strong condemnation of the hospital attack and has urgently called for the immediate safeguarding of civilians and healthcare workers in the Palestinian territory.

In Tehran, Iran protesters were seen, through videos online, at Palestine Square chanting slogans of Allahu Akbar (God is the greatest) and ‘Down with the US’ and ‘Down with Israel’, in stark opposition to the Israeli brutal onslaught and the hospital massacre on Tuesday night.

They then marched to the French Embassy, vocalising their opposition to the violence.

Iran’s government also issued a statement to declare Wednesday a day of public mourning following the brutal attack.

In Turkey, aside from protests outside the Israeli embassy in Isranbul, footage showed Mcdonald’s being stormed by protestors due to the company’s support for the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and its regime.

Last week, McDonald’s Israel announced it is giving out thousands of free meals to the IOF and Israeli settlers. News of the Israeli enterprise’s donation to occupation soldiers and settlers sparked a social media call for the boycott of the fast food chain.

Ziad Shehadah, a medical doctor and resident of Gaza, told Al Jazeera that while the death toll of the hospital massacre is more than 500, he believes it will exceed 1,000.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza held a haunting press conference late Tuesday at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital while surrounded by the bodies and remains of the victims of the Israeli attack, including dead children.

In one photograph, one of the healthcare workers is seen cradling the lifeless body of a baby, while another is holding the remains of a young girl.

After the strike on the hospital on Tuesday, a viral video online showed a Palestinian father holding the remains of his son in separate plastic bags.

“We were performing surgery at the Baptist hospital when a strong explosion occurred and the ceiling fell on the operating room…This is a massacre,” Ghassan Abu Sitta, a doctor associated with Doctors Without Borders, said during the briefing, according to reports.

So far, Israel’s 12-day war on Gaza has killed over 3,200, including at least 1,000 children.