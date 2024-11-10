Discovering Rwanda: A Journey Through History and Nature

From the city of Kigali to Lake Kivu, the Land of a Thousand hills, Rwanda has a lot to offer to visitors from all walks of life.

Doha News recently embarked on an unforgettable journey through Rwanda’s rich history and breathtaking natural beauty.

Prior to landing at the Kigali International Airport, many of Rwanda’s thousand hills begin to appear on the horizon, the first sign of the nation’s lush landscape.

From the poignant Kigali Genocide Memorial to the breathtaking Nyungwe National Park, every moment was a testament to Rwanda’s resilience and vibrancy.

Rwanda Genocide Memorial and Campaign Against Genocide Museum

Among Rwanda’s most significant landmarks is the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum, both essential stops for those seeking a deeper understanding of the nation’s history.

Despite the tragic legacy, Rwanda has worked tirelessly to educate both locals and visitors about the genocide against the Tutsis, the impact of colonialism, and the country’s remarkable efforts to rebuild and foster peace among its people.

The memorial and museum provide a comprehensive account of the history leading up to the genocide. This includes the tension between the Tutsi and Hutu communities, the influence of Belgian colonial rule, Rwanda’s path to independence, the refugee crisis, and the brutal genocide perpetrated by the Hutu government.

The genocide, which targeted the Tutsi population and moderate Hutus, led to the deaths of an estimated 500,000 to 800,000 people.

On the morning of April 7, 1994, as Rwanda was embroiled in a long-standing civil war between the government and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), the country descended into three months of violence and despair.

Monument of machine guns used by Rwandan Patriotic Front forces overlooking Kigali.

The Genocide Memorial in Kigali takes visitors on a walk through the history of the genocide. It features testimonies from survivors, images and belongings from those who have perished, and sections that explore other genocides that have taken place across history.

The memorial also serves as a final resting place for 250,000 Tutsi victims.

The Campaign Against Genocide Museum delves into the military strategies of the civil war, the days leading up to the genocide, and the efforts of the RPF to end the violence and overthrow the genocidal regime.

The museum is houses in the same building as Rwanda’s parliament, which sheltered 600 Rwanda Patriotic Army soldiers from December 1993 to 1994.

Imbuga City Walk

In the heart of Kigali lies the Central Business District, the city’s bustling commercial hub. A walk through this growing district of high rise buildings leads visitors to the Imbuga City Walk.

The promenade is one of many car-free zones that Kigali has developed, and is an urban oasis full of local shops and restaurants to enjoy. The Imbuga City Walk is also a perfect place to explore Rwandan art works representing the country’s rich culture and heritage.

Walk, jog, or rent a bicycle to enjoy the Imbuga City Walk, which also features free WiFi connection for all visitors.

The city walk has a length is about 400 to 600 metres longs. Speaking to Doha News, manager of the Imbuga City Walk Jean Claude Niyibizi confirmed that the city of Kigali has plans to further extend it in the near future.

Journalists, content creators and bloggers were treated to a trip through the Imbuga City Walk. Photo credit: Contributor

“What do people get when they visit the city walk? People come and relax in a green city space like this, surrounded by flowers, where people can sit and chat and relax and explore and meet whereby there’s no CO2 toxicity, no cars to bring in dirty air, and people need that,” Niyibizi said.

“People need to be healthy to do whatever they want to do, and this comes in the framework of countries and institutions that are promoting good ecosystems to help people live longer, and that’s what Kigali city is promoting.”

Nyamirambo

No trip to Kigali would be complete without visiting multi-cultural Nyamirambo, what has been named the coolest and most colorful neighbourhood of the capital.

Nyamirambo is also commonly referred to as the Muslim Quarter due to its significant demographic of Muslim Rwandans, who are otherwise a minority across the country.

Nyamirambo is the home to the city’s two most impressive mosques, the Gadaffi and Green Mosques, as well as the Nyamirambo Stadium, which is similar in size to the famous Amahoro Stadium.

Nyamiramnbo also offers a unique gastronomical experiences to visitors. Walking down the district’s colorful car-free zone, one can explore many diverse eateries and a number of milk bars that are unique to Rwanda. These milk bars serve fresh or fermented milk called Kivugoto.

In Rwanda, cows are highly regarded as a form of dowry and are an important source of livelihood for many locals. As such, milk is treated with equal importance.

Nyanirambo Women’s Center in Kigali is non-profit women’s empowerment organisation.

At the heart of Nyamirambo is the Nyamirambo Women’s Centre, a women’s NGO that was founded at the end of 2007 by 18 Rwandan women as a solution to putting an end to gender-based violence, gender inequality and discrimination.

In 2013, the Nyamirambo Women’s Centre began the Umutima community project. Umutima, meaning “heart” in Kinyarwanda, employs local women to create a large variety of clothing, accessories, stationary, and other items to sell in the centre’s colorful gift shop.

Visitors can take a tour of the centre, its workshops and gift shop to learn about its history and impact. Among the centre’s missions is providing vocational training in specialized skills to women to empower them and provide them with better access to the employment market.

King’s Palace Museum

Two hours south of Kigali in the district of Nyanza, visitors can explore the King’s Palace Museum for a glimpse into the country’s royal past.

The museum was designed as replica of traditional royal residences, with circular, thatched-roof huts that showcase the unique architecture of the Rwandan monarchy before and under Belgian colonialism.

The King’s Palace Museum’s crown jewel is the modern home of King Mutara III Rudahigwa, built in 1932, which is home to an exhibition on Rwandan history dating back to the 15th century.

One of the many royal cows sheltered at the King’s Palace Museum in Nyanza.

A central feature of the museum is the herd of Royal Cows, the king’s prized herd. These cows, which were not used for their meat nor their dairy, are known for their massive long and curved horns, and were a symbol of power.

The museum offers a closer look at royal life and its customs and traditions, making way for an intimate understanding of the royal family’s day to day life and the kingdom’s intricate social structure up until 1962 when Rwanda gained independence, thus replacing its monarchy with a republic.

Nyungwe Forest National Park

Located in the southwest of Rwanda, Nyungwe Forest National Park is one of Africa’s most biodiverse and oldest rainforests.

Teeming with wildlife, this wildlife sanctuary is over 1,000 square kilometers sanctuary. It is home to hundreds of species of wildlife; this included 300 species of birds and 13 types of primates, among them chimpanzees.

Nyungwe National Park in southwest Rwanda.

Through guided tours on trails of varying difficulties, visitors may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the rare golden monkey. They can also expect to see the black and white colobus monkey in this diverse ecosystem.

To get the best view of the rainforest, a trek onto the Canopy Walk is a must. Located on the Igishigishigi trail, which was named after the giant tree ferns found in the park, this suspension bridge offers a birds eye view of this majestic densely packed forest.

Flights to Rwanda

Qatar travelers, whether for business or leisure, who have their eye on Rwanda as their next destination can fly with ease with a direct six hour flight.

Since 2012, Qatar Airways has offered direct flights to Rwanda, with six flights to Kigali from Doha available each week.

In fact, Qatar Airways Group acquired a majority 60% stake in Rwanda’s Bugesera International Airport in 2019. A year later, it sought out a 49% stake in the East African nation’s flag carrier airline, RwandAir.

Qatar Airways also boasts a codeshare partnership with RwandAir, offering an extended network between Kigali and the rest of the world.



