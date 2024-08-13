Discover the Latest Lincoln Models at the Lincoln Almana Showroom

Lincoln Almana proudly presents the arrival of the newest Lincoln models in their showrooms in Doha and Al Khor. For current Lincoln owners, Lincoln Almana service centers provide exceptional care, with a team of skilled advisers and technicians dedicated to maintaining your vehicle in peak condition.

Lincoln Corsair

Compact and lively, the Lincoln Corsair is a high-tech haven on the road. It combines advanced driver-assist features delivering both comfort and efficiency.

Performance

The gas-powered Corsair comes with a 2.0L Turbocharged engine, delivering 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque for lively acceleration. Enjoy a smooth shifting experience with the eight-speed transmission and integral bush rear suspension, which work together to offer agility, responsiveness, and easy handling.

Illuminate the road with stylish jeweled LED headlamps that look stunning and adapt to curves and speed for better visibility. The Lincoln Corsair SUV has four drive modes—Normal, Excite, Conserve, and Slippery to handle different road conditions. Select your mode easily using a knob on the front console.

Technology

The Corsair features a 13.2-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4 Technology for voice commands and wireless updates. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easy phone integration. The optional Revel Audio System provides rich sound with 9 speakers.

The Lincoln Corsair includes Lincoln Co-Pilot™ 2.1, which offers rear parking sensors, a Rear View Camera, and Blind Spot Information for city driving. On the highway, it features Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane-Keeping System for a smooth, safe ride.

Craftsmanship

The Lincoln Corsair features adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation. The Panoramic Vista Roof makes the cabin feel open, and the power sunshade keeps it cool. Ambient lighting lets you choose from seven colors to set the mood. The SUV offers flexible cargo space with extra storage options and an EasyFold seat for a flat cargo area at the touch of a button.

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln Almana released the new 2024 Lincoln Navigator, a luxury SUV that sets a new standard in automotive excellence. The redesigned Navigator boasts advanced technologies, refined craftsmanship, and a commanding presence, offering an intelligent evolution in luxury and performance.

Performance

Drive and indulge at the intersection of luxury and capability. Your future waits for you to the wheel. 450HP.Twin-turbocharged 3.5L engine. Comfort and power when you want, it’s waiting for you.

Technology

Quantum Logic 3D Surround Technology, three custom listening modes and 28 speakers placed throughout the cabin. Shift gears with the simple push of a button. Seamlessly bleeding into the center console’s design, changing gears now strikes an effortless driving chord.

Craftsmanship

The Lincoln Navigator features a 13.2-inch touchscreen with the unique Constellation theme for an engaging visual experience. Inside, choose from luxurious leather options, including Scottish Bridge of WeirTM and Venetian leather.

It offers a quiet and serene interior with advanced soundproofing, including acoustic glass and a lockable glove box. A standard panoramic Vista Roof® brightens the cabin and enhances your connection with the outside.

The expert sales team is ready to assist in finding the ideal vehicle to suit your needs and preferences. Visit the Lincoln Almana Showroom to experience the new and alternative models.



Customers are invited to visit the showroom from Saturday to Thursday at 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM and on Fridays from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM to experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence.