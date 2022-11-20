Deliveroo riders turn to reusable water bottles to reduce single-use plastic wastage

Through the reusable bottles, Deliveroo aims to reduce the usage of single-use plastic bottles by at least 43,000 bottles in its first year.

Deliveroo Qatar has initiated its first eco-friendly initiative to reduce single-use plastic by distributing reusable water bottles to its agency riders.

The initiative is part of Deliveroo’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy which saw the company set targets to reach net zero and reduce waste.

The environmental initiative came forth as the growing concern about plastic waste rises and Deliveroo is constantly striving to map out efficient plans to reduce plastic waste within the F&B industry.

To put this initiative into action, Deliveroo riders are encouraged to fill up their reusable water bottles throughout the day at restaurant partners.

Customers are also encouraged to refill riders’ bottles when they deliver orders, contributing to the implementation of more sustainable practices.

“As part of our commitment to reducing plastic consumption in the industry, I am proud of our eco-friendly initiative in Qatar and our first step to save thousands of plastic water bottles annually. Our agency riders are the face of our brand, and we hope they lead by example and encourage the community to cut down on their single use plastic consumption to reduce carbon emissions and contribute towards a more sustainable environment,” said Keshav Jayant, Country Manager of Deliveroo Qatar.

In addition to riders receiving reusable bottles, the online food delivery service is also set to launch more sustainable initiatives to further promote its sustainability goals, which form an integral part of Qatar National Vision 2030.