Deliveroo Qatar appoints Seham Al Husaini as new general manager

Deliveroo operates across 10 global markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Qatar, Ireland, Singapore, the UAE, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Deliveroo has announced the appointment of Seham Al Husaini as the General Manager of Deliveroo Qatar.

In addition to her current role as General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait, Seham will now lead the expansion of the business’ operations in Qatar.

Working alongside Qatar Country Manager, Keshav Jayant, they will drive the business forward to solidify Deliveroo’s position as the go-to platform for convenient and reliable food delivery in the country.

Seham’s new role reflects Deliveroo’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and providing value to its three-sided marketplace of consumers, restaurants, and riders.

The appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s presence in the Qatari market, by leveraging Al Husaini’s expertise in the food delivery industry and her successful track record in managing the Kuwait operations.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of General Manager of Deliveroo Qatar and contribute to the company’s expansion into this exciting market,” said Seham Al Husaini.

“Together with Keshav and our talented team, we will work towards our mission to become the definitive food delivery platform. My years of experience at Deliveroo have shown me that we are more than capable of leaving a lasting impact on customers, restaurant and grocery partners, riders and the communities we serve. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to delivering exceptional results,” the general manager added.

Prior to her appointment at Deliveroo Kuwait, Seham began her career as a skilled consultant, amassing extensive experience in high-tech and logistics companies in top-tier Kuwaiti and US organisations.

With more than 10 years of experience, Seham has executed several strategic plans that leveraged overall growth and company performance throughout her tenure.

Deliveroo Qatar kicked off its operations in September 2022 and currently operates across Doha, The Pearl and Westbay, Lusail, Old Airport, Nuaimi, Maamoura, Al Rayyan and Umm Salal areas.