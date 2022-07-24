Cup w noss? Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram ‘preparing’ World Cup song

Nancy Ajram’s songs have spread beyond the Middle East over the years.

Lebanese star Nancy Ajram has officially confirmed her participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the first time, after multiple rumours surfaced over the last few weeks.

Ajram said “we are preparing a song at the moment,” when asked by news outlet Al Jadeed about her participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022, which came during a concert with fellow artist Melhem Zein.

However, she stopped short of revealing further details.

“I cannot say more than that because there is a lot of news, but so far I have not confirmed anything so this is everything I can tell you.”

أكدت نجمتنا العالمية نانسي عجرم مشاركتها بأغنية لكأس العالم في قطر وستكون هذه المشاركة الثالثة لها في كأس العالم بعد شجع بعلمك 2010 وشجع حلمك 2014 🤩🤍

نفتخر بنجمتنا اللامعة .. الأسم العربي الأول والوحيد في جميع الأحداث العالمية المهمة 💖 @NancyAjram pic.twitter.com/lqCSPO3ien — Gorgeous Nancy (@Gorgeous__Nancy) July 23, 2022

The Lebanese singer is creating headlines around the world, especially with the release of her new hit single “Sah Sah,” becoming the first Arab song to debut on the American Billboard Dance Charts.

The singer-songwriter, who debuted at No. 38, has secured a space for herself on the Dance/ Electronic Songs Chart thanks to American DJ Marshmallo, with whom she co-wrote the song.

Sah Sah peaked at number nine on the US iTunes electronic charts, made it to the Top 10 according to Soundcharts, a platform for analysing music. In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the song also topped the electronic charts on iTunes.

The superstar singer has proven to be popular even outside of the Middle East. Recently, Billie Eilish said “I’m going to tune myself by playing a very special song to me that’s in Arabic. I love Nancy Ajram.”

In a Me & Dad radio programme episode, Eilish named the two songs Enta Eih and Fi Hagat by the Lebanese artist, stating that although she likes the songs’ melodies and the vocals, she can not comprehend the lyrics.

However, the Lebanese pop star is not the only artist that has been recently announced to be a part of the World Cup 2022.

Nomsibo Zikodi, a well-known singer from South Africa and the singer of the song “Jerusalema,” revealed that she had received an invitation from the World Cup organising committee to perform during the opening ceremony of the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from November 12 to December 18, 2022.

In April, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) was revealed as the first official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

It features Qatari singer Aisha, Trinidad Cardona as well as solo African artist Davido.