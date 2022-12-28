Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s return to Real Madrid academy sparks rumours on father’s next move

The return of Ronaldo Jr to Madrid alludes to a possible return by the famed superstar

Real Madrid has reportedly re-signed Ronaldo Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, according to sports journalist Edu Cornago.

Cristiano Jr is a remarkable rising footballer player in his own right, with a record of 50 goals in 20 matches at the U-14 level.

Following Ronaldo’s footsteps, Cristiano Jr left Manchester United youth club after his father’s contract terminated at Old Trafford.

Now, football fans claim the young star’s move to the academy may pave the way for CR7’s return to Real Madrid, where he won four UEFA Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies, two La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cup trophies, two Copa Del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cup trophies.

For many football fanatics, the greatest player in Madrid’s history is Ronaldo – the all-time top-scorer by a mile.

Nailing a breathtaking 450 goals in just nine seasons at the club, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner led Madrid to a three-peat in the Champions League era.

Creating both a Spanish and football legacy, Ronaldo is one of only two players to score over 300 La Liga goals and the first to breach the 40-goal mark in the competition.

A return to Los Blancos would undoubtedly prove to redeem footballer, who has been heavily criticised for his performance in the club season and the World Cup.

Amid the drama, Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Ronaldo calling him “an exceptional player.”

“The competition has become tough,” he added: “I’ve coached him for two years, and there were no problems. In fact he solved them for me.

“Cristiano trains well, he pays attention to detail, everything was easy for me to manage. He is an exceptional player,” Ancelotti said.

In a ventilated interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese football icon severed ties with Man Utd after revealing he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club and has “no respect” for Coach Erik ten Hag.

After a mutual agreement between the two parties, the 37-year-old statements fueled Man Utd to drop the superstar on November 22.

After scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances with Man Utd, Ronaldo has remained a free agent with ties to Chelsea and Saudi club Al Nassr.

The owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, has been rumoured to want the star for the commercial value and potency he would bring to the West London club.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the football icon was expected to join Al Nassr by January 1.

“Ronaldo had been hoping to stay in Europe’s elite club competition contract, in addition to the hefty signing-on fee (just under 100 million Euros) is accompanied by financial incentives via advertising, which will make the Portuguese the highest-paid sportsman in the world,” Saudi Gazette said.

Marca reported that Al Nassr had offered a three-year deal that would pay Ronaldo a startling €200 million (US$212.2 million) per season, including salary and advertising agreements.

The Portuguese superstar has yet to comment on any of the allegations, yet a decision could be made soon as football leagues will soon kick-off.