Continue your Eid celebrations this weekend with Qatar’s fun-filled events

The upcoming weekend in Qatar is buzzing with events, music and festivals as the population continues to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

With the Eid holiday ending on Monday for the public sector, the local population has more chances to catch up on events they might have missed this week.

Without further ado, here are five events to enjoy between April 12-15.

1. Meryal, the biggest water park in Qatar

The mega Meryal water park in Lusail has opened its doors between April 11-30 as the breezy spring season comes to an end.

The newest and largest waterpark in town is filled with 53 slides and 69 attractions including the Icon Tower, the world’s tallest water park tower in the world.

Tickets can be purchased online and cost QAR 225 for children and QAR 260 for adults.

2. LEGO Shows Qatar

LEGO Shows is now in Qatar for the first time and is here to stay until April 25, with adventures for children, adults and families at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The venue has been transformed into a LEGO fantasy world, with obstacle courses, different themed zones, and more than 50 brick-built sculptures.

LEGO enthusiasts can visit the mega event in Hall 8 and 9 in QNCC between 1:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

3. Toy Story in Concert (English)

Disney enthusiasts can head straight to the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to watch Toy Story live in action on April 13.

Woody, Buzz, and their toy friends are ready to serenade the crowd and take them on a trip down memory lane with their all-time classics including the popular ‘’You’ve Got a Friend in Me.’

The event will take place in the Al Mayassa Theatre from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

4. Eid Fireworks

Eid is incomplete without fireworks, which can be spotted until the last day of Eid Al-Fitr this weekend.

People can watch the incandescent fireworks light up Doha’s skies in different places from Souq Waqif (8:30 p.m.), Katara Cultural Village (12:00 a.m.), and Al Wakrah Old Souq ( 8:30 p.m. ).

5. Throwback Food Festival

Foodies who missed out on The Old Mina District’s ‘Throwback Food Festival’ still have the chance to enjoy it until April 15.

The extended event provides visitors with a culinary experience of diverse traditional dishes and treats.

The participating Qatar-based and international restaurants are some of the oldest in the country, including Palestine Cafeteria, Popeyes, and Omar Al Khayam among others.

In addition to the food options, visitors will get the chance to enjoy the iconic view of Qatar’s vibrant skyline from the Old Mina District.