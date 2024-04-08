Where to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in Qatar

Fireworks shows will go off at different locations in Qatar throughout the Eid Al-Fitr festivities, including Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, and Al Wakrah Old Souq.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations are set to grace hotspots in Qatar for the community to enjoy and mark this grand end to the holy month of Ramadan.

During the holiday, a diverse range of activities, celebrations, and events will take place at different venues.

Msheireb Downtown

The lively Eid Al-Fitr celebrations at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb will showcase theatrical shows, interactive activities, a variety of competitions, and opportunities to win valuable prizes.

For six continuous days commencing from the first day of Eid, both residents and visitors have the opportunity to participate in events accessible daily from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sahat Al Nakheel in Msheireb will host diverse stage performances, making it a vibrant hub for Eid celebrations.

Guests can enjoy daily live entertainment, including illusionists, bubble shows, acrobatics, and LED presentations. Workshops will offer arts, painting, caricature drawing, Eid decoration, and gardening for a fee.

Complimentary refreshments and Henna will be available in the Eid corner.

Lusail Boulevard

There are also lined up Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Lusail Boulevard for families to enjoy from the 1st to the 4th day of Eid from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Katara Cultural Village

Various events will take place during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays at Katara Cultural Village:

Katara Eid Gifts For Children will be held in two shifts, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., throughout the four days of Eid. The fireworks display at Katara Corniche will be from 9 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. on the first three days of Eid. A series of cultural walks including Qatari Ardah, Moroccan, Palestinian, Egyptian, and Syrian cultural walks will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the four days of Eid. Outdoor theatre performances, such as the “Land of Life” show and the Children’s Orchestra Show, will be featured on specific days of Eid. Art and handicraft workshops will run daily from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering activities like flower and plant paper workshops, greeting card workshops, and Eid cookie decoration workshops. Exhibitions including Sadu Exhibition, Qatar Fine Art Exhibition, and Monochrome Exhibition will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the four days of Eid. Thuraya Planetarium Offers will include shows like “From Earth to the Universe” and “The Stars Perfect Little Planet” at specific times on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th days of Eid.

National Museum of Qatar

Over at the National Museum of Qatar, people can gain insights into various social customs, rituals, festivities, songs, traditional attire, and jewellery linked with observing this religious festival of Eid Al-Fitr.

This will run from 15 and 22 April, with 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. slot dedicated to an English tour and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. slot for a tour in Arabic. The tour will take place at the National Museum of Qatar free of charge but registration is required.

Fireworks

People can experience great fireworks shows at different locations in Qatar during the Eid Al-Fitr festivities, including Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, and Al Wakrah Old Souq.

In Souq Waqif, the fireworks will take place from April 10 to April 13 at 8:30 p.m. in the Eastern Square section.

The fireworks Show at Al Wakrah Old Souq will be by the seaside from April 10 to April 13 also at 8:30 p.m.

Concerts for Eid Al-Fitr

Qatar Tourism has also announced a lineup of entertainment during Eid Al-Fitr, including a mix of music artists and Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

Targeting different audiences, Qatar Tourism will bring Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo, and rock icon Bamboo to team up for a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). This would mark their first performance outside the Philippines.

Disney magic will also grace the halls in Qatar with live concert adaptations of two beloved classics. The Lion King Live in Concert roars into town on April 12, followed by Toy Story in Concert on April 13, both at the Al Mayassa Theater in QNCC.

The LEGO®Shows Qatar will take place at Halls 8 and 9 of the QNCC from April 10 to 25, offering families the opportunity to engage in entertainment activities centred around the renowned children’s toy.

Arab music fans can look forward to the popular Arab singer Ayed on April 16 at QNCC.